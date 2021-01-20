2019 Cross Country National Open, Coach Talking to Team
Head coach John Gondak speaks to the Penn State men's cross country team after the race on the Penn State Golf Course Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

 James Riccardo

Evan Dorenkamp was named the Big Ten Men's Track Athlete of the Week for his performance in the first meet of the season.

In his first race of the season, the sophomore Dorenkamp ran a 4:01.91 mile, ranking him first in the Big Ten and the NCAA. The 4:01.91 mile time is seven seconds faster than his previous personal best he set in his freshman year.

Dorenkamp's time is two seconds faster than the second-fastest time in the NCAA.

The last time a Nittany Lion was named a Big Ten Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week was David Lucas on February 5, 2020. Lucas was named the Field Athlete of the Week for his performance in the weight throw.

Dorenkamp and Penn State return to the track on Jan. 23 at the Horace Ashenfelter Indoor Track facility.

