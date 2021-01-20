Evan Dorenkamp was named the Big Ten Men's Track Athlete of the Week for his performance in the first meet of the season.

In his first race of the season, the sophomore Dorenkamp ran a 4:01.91 mile, ranking him first in the Big Ten and the NCAA. The 4:01.91 mile time is seven seconds faster than his previous personal best he set in his freshman year.

B1G time from @ev_dorenkamp!With his No. 1 time in the NCAA in the mile at 4:01.91, Evan has been named the Men's Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week. It's Evan's first Track Athlete of the Week honor and you can read more about it here>>>https://t.co/K8tSdO9cyf#WeAre #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/ucHzyiz0Yr — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) January 20, 2021

Dorenkamp's time is two seconds faster than the second-fastest time in the NCAA.

The last time a Nittany Lion was named a Big Ten Men's Track and Field Athlete of the Week was David Lucas on February 5, 2020. Lucas was named the Field Athlete of the Week for his performance in the weight throw.

Dorenkamp and Penn State return to the track on Jan. 23 at the Horace Ashenfelter Indoor Track facility.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE