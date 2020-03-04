After suffering a loss on the road against Indiana, Penn State will have plenty of match play to continue fine-tuning the team as conference play continues after spring break.

Its latest slate pits the team against Emory, Kennesaw State and North Florida in Georgia. Its matchup with Emory takes place on Thursday, and it’ll face Kennesaw State and North Florida on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions did get a boost from the past weekend, as junior Olivia Rohrbacher re-enters the lineup after missing the first six matches of the season.

Emory

Despite being a Division III program, Emory is a formidable opponent being No. 3 in the nation as of now.

After starting the season on Feb. 14, the Eagles currently sport a 4-2 record, with their losses being against reigning NAIA champion Georgia Gwinnett and the D3 No. 2 in Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Christina Watson leads the team in dual singles with a 5-1 record playing from No. 2 to No. 5 spots, with the bulk of her wins being at four.

Emma Cartledge follows with a 4-1 record of her own, going unbeaten in the five-spot.

Four more players who appeared in two or more matches are above .500, with the team sporting a .694 record in singles.

In doubles, Alexa Goethe and Katelyn Thomas spearhead the team, going 6-0 in the season out of the 13-5 team doubles record.

Kennesaw State

The ASUN team is struggling to start the season, going 2-8 so far. A tough early start saw it losing matchups against high-quality teams like Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Alabama and Clemson.

However, the Owls are on a two-match win streak, defeating ASA Miami and UNC Asheville at home for their first two victories.

Kennesaw State will be on a second match of a back-to-back slate when they face Penn State on Saturday, as it heads on the road to Georgia State on Friday.

The team’s records are currently 13-42 in singles and 5-14 in doubles, factoring its tough strength of schedule.

Aspen Jarrett is 4-5 in singles, while Tina Vlajic is now 3-4. They are the only players who are close to splitting their matches.

In doubles, Paola Cortez and Taylor Dean sport a 3-4 record in the one-spot, with the duo of Elle Baker and Brenna Reilly going 2-5 at the three.

North Florida

The team is now 8-1 in dual season, with its lone loss against Florida and wins against Cornell and Georgia State.

The Ospreys are on a three-match win streak as well, taking down the Panthers, Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic in succession.

North Florida has a 39-14 record in dual singles. Lucia Montano leads the team with a 7-2 record at No. 1, while Sean Lodzki, Ana Paula Melilo and Valentina Mariotto all have six wins.

Melilo/Montano leads the charge in doubles, where the Ospreys are 15-7. The duo are now 6-1 at the one-spot. Constanza Gorches and Kendall Nash also have a 4-3 record mainly playing at the two.

Penn State will face off against Emory on Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. A Saturday doubleheader at Kennesaw, Georgia then awaits as the Nittany Lions take on Kennesaw State at 12 p.m. and North Florida at 4 p.m.