Penn State saw one singles player and one doubles pair ranked in the ITA Preseason rankings.

Christian Lakoseljac checked in at No. 60 in singles, while Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay also was ranked No. 60 in doubles in the nation.

Lakoseljac came off a stellar junior campaign and is slated to take over at the No. 1 singles player at Penn State after Constant De La Bassetiere's departure. He was 23-9 overall, 7-2 in conference and 2-2 against ranked opponents, including a win against Ohio State's then-No. 30 John McNally.

Nemeth and Sentay went 2-0 as a doubles tandem last spring. Nemeth was ranked No. 1 in doubles in preseason with De La Bassetiere with two fall tournament wins, one in the ITA Atlantic Championship and the consolation bracket win in the ITA National Fall Championships.

Sentay was 7-6 in doubles last spring, partnering with Nemeth and Ben Lieb in the process.