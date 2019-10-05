Former Penn State thrower Joe Kovacs won gold in the IAAF World Championships on Oct. 5, 2019, for Team USA in Doha, Qatar.

The IAAF, or International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship, is the governing body of world track and field athletics competition that takes place every other year, starting in 1983.

Kovacs won the shot put on his final throw by one centimeter, throwing 22.91 meters to set both personal and world championship records. Kovacs defeated USA teammate Ryan Crouser to win the gold.

Joe Kovacs goes nuts, wins the world championships shot put on his final throw, by one centimeter with the joint-third best throw in history. pic.twitter.com/y1IJu7KpI6 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) October 5, 2019

Kovacs previously was the World champion in 2015 and a runner-up in 2017.

Kovacs graduated Penn State in 2011. During his collegiate career, Kovacs threw 19.84 meters for his personal best in the shot put, as well as finishing third in the shot put in the 2011 NCAA Outdoor Championship.