Penn State is primed for consistency with a large group of returning personnel.

Apart from losing a single player, the Nittany Lions remained generally the same — except for the leadership with head coach Chris Cagle departing.

But it was not that much different, either, as assistant coach Alex Anghelescu was internally promoted to lead a familiar crop of players.

The captains, Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley, became seniors this year while the top of the singles lineup in Gabby O’Gorman, Olivia Rohrbacher and Frederikke Svarre advanced to upperclassmen status, along with Hanna Wikberg.

A starting spot is in contention, with sophomores Gracey Hirsch, Olivia Ryan and Sydney Weinberg as the leading candidates, all having sporadically featured as freshmen.

A possible concern was the dip in form in doubles during the fall season, although the lineups did not remain consistent.

During the six-tournament stint in the fall season, the Nittany Lions ended 9-19 in doubles, which fell way off from a 35-22 dual season record from the past spring.

However, the previous spring season will serve as a better litmus test for the current team. If all is well, Anghelescu could also field two of the extant pairings from last spring in O’Gorman/Rohrbacher, who went 15-5 in dual, and Smith/Hanley, who went 8-8 in dual.

The inherent difference in dual and tournament play formats could also be factored in, but one thing is for sure — to excel in the spring, a team has to do well in doubles to clinch the pivotal first point, as winning four singles matches could prove to be a daunting task.

Looking over to the singles side of things, O’Gorman’s form does call for concern. The No. 1 singles player on the team went 0-7 in the fall, albeit against some tough opponents. It is a far cry from her 12-9 performance in dual season last spring.

The team could use a positive performance to open up the season like Svarre did last spring. The then-sophomore tied the school record for most consecutive singles wins with nine in 2019, and went 4-6 while being one of the most featured players in the fall season.

Losing Chelsea Sawyer could spell some problems for the Nittany Lions, though. Sawyer and Svarre proved to be a potent duo in doubles, going 11-6 in dual season. Sawyer herself was also elevated to the No. 2 singles player for a stint in the past season, boasting a team-best 68 percent winning rate in singles in dual matches.