It was a close match throughout, featuring two come-from-behind three set matches, but Penn State was not able to pull out the home victory.

The last home match in a month for the Nittany Lions ended in a close loss against James Madison by the score of 4-2.

“I think we fought really hard in singles and in doubles but we didn’t have the energy I was searching for,” coach Alex Anghelescu said. “We bounced back really well in singles, but JMU’s a tough team for us. The bounce-back was a little late after not having the energy we wanted in doubles.”

It was a couple of one-sided affairs in the doubles matches on Saturday.

Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley were able to secure a 6-1 victory against Jona Roka and Daria Afanasyeva in a set that featured five breaks out of the seven games.

However, the Nittany Lions were not able to hold onto the lead.

On court three, almost immediately after the seniors finished up, Olivia Ryan and Gracey Hirsch broke for the first game, but dropped six straight to fall 6-1.

It all rested on court one to see who would take the lead in the match, and dropping five straight games did not help the duo of Gabby O’Gorman and Frederikke Svarre, who lost the doubles point 6-2 against Daniela Voloh and Natalia Nikolopoulou.

In singles, it was James Madison who stretched the lead early on.

Moulin made quick work against Ryan, who received an injury timeout during the match. The final score was 6-0, 6-2.

O’Gorman shrunk the deficit to one for Penn State with a win at the No. 1 spot. She defeated Roka 6-2 6-4 to earn the Lions’ first point of the match.

Svarre was trapped in another three-set battle in this match. After storming Afanasyeva 6-0 in the first set, it was all Dukes for a while. The Russian took the second set 6-2 and was up 4-1 in the third. Svarre was then able to tie it up 4-4.

However, Afanasyeva was able to hold and break to give James Madison a commanding 3-1 lead.

Smith continued the fight for the Nittany Lions. After dropping the first set 6-3, the winningest player in singles last season stormed back to take a close second set 6-4. A 3-0 start to the third set was enough for the senior to see out the match with a 6-4 set victory.

The comeback ended at Hirsch’s 5th spot, with the sophomore losing in straight sets 6-4. 6-2 against Nikolopoulou.

Hanley’s match was unfinished. The senior survived a scare in the first set, losing four straight games up 5-0, but steadied the ship for a 6-4 set. The match was called off at the second set, with the score tied at 3-3.

Penn State will return to the court against VCU on Saturday, Feb. 15.