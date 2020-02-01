In Penn State’s second home meet of the season, the Nittany Lions sported pink and black uniforms as athletes set a new school record, a top-two time in the nation, several top three Big Ten times and numerous personal bests.

The National Open featured athletes from 33 different teams. Competition began on Friday afternoon at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track and continued into Saturday evening.

Friday:

Several athletes got off to great starts during early competition at the National Open, as numerous personal bests were set and a new Penn State record nearly set.

Nittany Lion triple jumpers got the team started, placing three athletes inside the top five.

On the women’s side, sophomore Rachel Gearing placed second with a jump of 12.26 meters, while sophomore Breana Gambrell placed fifth with a jump of 12.10 meters. On the men’s side, freshman Lance Hamilton placed fourth with a jump of 15.21 meters.

Also in the field, senior David Lucas and sophomore Gianna Rao put down good marks in the weight throw. Lucas placed second with a throw of 22.12 and only finished behind Morgan Shigo, a Penn State alum. Rao took second with a throw of 19.74.

Junior Rea Rea Taylor came away with the win in the women’s pentathlon, accruing 3597 points over the afternoon, her best score of the season by over 100 points.

Penn State’s performance on the track was highlighted by freshman Sincere Rhea’s run in the 60-meter hurdles. Rhea finished third, running a time of 7.81 seconds, good for second all-time in the Nittany Lion record books.

To cap the day off on the track, sophomore Justin Ofotan finished second in the 60-meter dash with a new personal best time of 6.75 seconds. Also in the 60-meter dash, junior Brooke-Lynn Williams finished sixth with a season-best time of 7.48 seconds.

Saturday:

To kick off the day for the Nittany Lions, sophomore Ben Bulkeley took third in the non-invitational 800-meter run with a time of 1:53, a collegiate personal best for Bulkeley.

Sophomore Rick Zinc grabbed second in the 600-meter run for the Nittany Lions, finishing in a season-best time of 1:19.84.

In the women’s 1000 meter run, junior Natasha Fedkina got out in front early and led the rest of the way, coming through in a time of 2:55.58 for the win. Freshman Makenna Krebs finished second in a time of 2:55.87.

In the first of the invitational finals, senior Kiara Lester took second in the women’s invitational 400-meter dash with a time of 54.27, good for the second-best time in the Big Ten this season and beating her season-best by over two seconds.

In the women’s 800-meter run invitational, senior Danae Rivers went out fast, and after passing the field on the first straight-away, Rivers didn’t look back.

Rivers came through in 2:04.22 to win the race, the second-best time in the nation this year. Junior Victoria Tachinski was the fourth-best collegiate finisher, finishing second in her heat with a time of 2:08.4.

Sophomore Antoinette Bradley took home the women’s invitational 600-meter run title in a time of 1:32.03, edging out the competition at the line after a hard sprint down the home stretch.

On the men’s side of the 600, freshman Karl Johnson cruised to a win for the Nittany Lions, finishing in a time of 1:18.29, his collegiate personal best in the event. Junior Gary Ross finished fourth in 1:18.87.

The Nittany Lions placed two women on the podium in the women’s invitational 200-meter dash. Senior Kiara Lester took third in a time of 24.09 and freshman Jane Madson took seventh in a time of 24.67. Lester’s time is third in the Big Ten this season.

In the men’s 200, the Nittany Lions had three out of the top five collegiate finishers. Sophomore Justin Ofotan was the second overall finisher, running a time of 21.3 seconds, freshman Sincere Rhea and Savion Hebron took fourth and fifth out of the collegiate competitors.

In one of the most stacked races of the day, the men’s invitational mile run. Junior Owen Wing and sophomore Drew Maher finished fourth and seventh respectively. Wing’s time of 4:05.89 was a collegiate personal best for him.

Junior Ben Bumgarner was able to take fourth place in the longest event of the day, the men’s invitational 3000-meter run. Bumgarner ran 8:16.29, one second off his personal best in the event.

The Nittany Lions closed out the day on the track with the men’s and women’s invitational 4x400 meter relay.

In perhaps the most exciting race of the day, the women’s 4x400 team took second after leading for nearly the entire race.

Despite a 55.58 second split by 800-meter indoor champion Rivers, the Nittany Lions were unable to hold off Guelph University of Canada who won the event. The women’s team consisted of Lester, Tachinski, Bradley and Rivers

The Nittany Lions luck fared better in the men’s race as the team of Hebron, Rhea, Ross and Johnson claimed first place in the final race of the day, running 3:11.28 and leading from start to finish.

Sophomore Alexa Parks was the star of the day in the field events, jumping a new personal best and indoor school record at 1.83 meters in the high jump. Other top finishers in the high jump included freshman Allyson Lewis and Kate Willshaw tying for fourth place at 1.65 meters

Junior Ben Peterson was the top collegiate finisher in the shot put, throwing 18.07 meters to finish third overall. Sophomore Payden Montana was the third overall collegiate finisher in the women’s shot put. Montana threw 14.64 meters to place fifth overall.

In the men’s long jump junior Will Henderson and freshman Luke Knipe tied for seventh place, each jumping 7.08 meters.

On the women’s side, Penn State placed three jumpers inside the top seven. Sophomore Breana Gambrell finished fourth with a jump of 5.85 meters. While junior Audra Koopman and freshman Taylor Givens finished sixth and seventh respectively.

A contingent of Nittany Lions competed in the women’s pole vault.

The highest finisher was sophomore Katie Jones, who finished third with a vault of 4.17 meters, a new indoor PR and the third-best mark in Penn State history. Other podium finishers included freshman Carena Nottoli in sixth, freshman Erica Ellis in seventh and freshman Haley Zurich in eighth.