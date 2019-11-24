In the 2019 NCAA Finals, Penn State finished with a score of 482, placing 18th in the nation as a team.

The Nittany Lions were the 2019 NCAA Mid-Atlantic regional champions with a score of 73 points in the 6k on Nov. 15.

Junior Alison Willingmyre placed 73rd with a time of 21:91 in the 6k individually as the top finisher for Penn State.

Senior Kathryn Munks finished 80th with a time of 21:07, junior Danae Rivers placed 144 with a time of 21:35, sophomore Julia Paternain finished 151st with a time of 21:38, and freshman Megan Ciasullo finished 177th with a time of 21:52 to round out the scoring for the Nittany Lions.

With its 18th place finish, Penn State has placed in the top 20 in the NCAA finals for the fifth consecutive year.