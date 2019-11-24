Penn State Cross Country National Open
Penn State's Julia Paternain leads the race during the National Open held at the Penn State Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

In the 2019 NCAA Finals, Penn State finished with a score of 482, placing 18th in the nation as a team.

The Nittany Lions were the 2019 NCAA Mid-Atlantic regional champions with a score of 73 points in the 6k on Nov. 15.

Junior Alison Willingmyre placed 73rd with a time of 21:91 in the 6k individually as the top finisher for Penn State.

Senior Kathryn Munks finished 80th with a time of 21:07, junior Danae Rivers placed 144 with a time of 21:35, sophomore Julia Paternain finished 151st with a time of 21:38, and freshman Megan Ciasullo finished 177th with a time of 21:52 to round out the scoring for the Nittany Lions.

With its 18th place finish, Penn State has placed in the top 20 in the NCAA finals for the fifth consecutive year.

