The regular season is finished for Penn State, and the next stage of the season is upon it, beginning with the Big Ten Championships.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of strong performances at the National Open, where the women’s team placed first overall, and Kathryn Munks placed first individually with a time of 20:13.0 in the 6k and set a personal record in the process. The men placed fourth as a team and Ben Bumgarner placed ninth in the 8k with a time of 25:48.5 as the top finisher from Penn State.

To prepare for the Big Ten Championships, Penn State shifted its focus on running faster by adding more speed into their workouts compared to preparation for earlier races.

“You get to this point of the season and you want to feel a little sharper”, coach John Gondak said. “So we've been maybe running a little quicker with our intervals, with longer recovery to sharpen up.”

The Nittany Lions have also prepared for the Big Ten Championship by familiarizing themselves with the terrain. Earlier in the season, Penn State competed at the Buckeye Preview in Columbus, Ohio to race on the course where Big Tens will be held this year to begin planning race strategies.

“Generally, the Big Ten races are very different between genders”, Gondak said. “The women tend to just get after it right from the gun. We talk a specific strategy about how to position yourself early on, where to be in the middle of the race and how to close it down. The men tend to run as one big pack till about the halfway point and then they start to race. It’s key to be positioned well, so when the racing starts you're [at] right spot. If you're in the back of the pack when the racing starts by the time you realize what's going on, It's too late to stay where you need to stay.

Last year at the Big Ten Championships, Penn State’s top individual finishers Colin Abert and Julia Paternain both finished 10th in the men’s and women’s races, respectively. As a team, the Nittany Lions placed ninth in the men’s race with 221 points, and fourth in the women’s race with a score of 103.

This year, Gondak said the team is in a good position right now, and the biggest challenge for the team is getting them to the line confident in who they are.

[The goal is] not making too big of a deal out of this, making [The Big Ten Championships] another race and not letting it be something different, it's just another 8k race and 6k race and let's go out and do our best and be confident in who we are,” Gondak said. “The race will take care of itself.”

The women’s team is currently ranked first in the Mid-Atlantic region and 18th nationally. The men’s team is ranked seventh in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Big Ten Championships begins at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Ohio State Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.