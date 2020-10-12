Penn State National Open Day 1, Williams runs the 60m Sprint
Brooke-Lynn Williams (JR, Sprints)

Penn State senior track & field athlete Brooke-Lynn Williams has been appointed to the Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color, which is part of the university's plan to address racism.

"I'm thrilled to represent my team and the athletic department as part of the Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color," Williams told GoPSUSports. "I'm blessed for the opportunity and have plans to make the most of it."

The task force was created in 2015 and focuses on bias and use of force in law enforcement.

It consists of both Penn State and local community members and aims to improve the relationship between police and underrepresented communities.

Penn State President Eric Barron called for the group's expansion this year, as one of the university's initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion.

