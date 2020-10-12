Penn State senior track & field athlete Brooke-Lynn Williams has been appointed to the Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color, which is part of the university's plan to address racism.

"I'm thrilled to represent my team and the athletic department as part of the Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color," Williams told GoPSUSports. "I'm blessed for the opportunity and have plans to make the most of it."

Very proud to announce that @Brookewillliams has been appointed to the University Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color as a representative for our program and the athletic department! Read more with the link here>>>https://t.co/5acWEud7xd#WeAre #PSUTFXC pic.twitter.com/9EHe67aWs0 — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) October 12, 2020

The task force was created in 2015 and focuses on bias and use of force in law enforcement.

It consists of both Penn State and local community members and aims to improve the relationship between police and underrepresented communities.

Penn State President Eric Barron called for the group's expansion this year, as one of the university's initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Kickoff time, broadcast information announced for Penn State football's opener against Indiana Penn State will get its season underway in less than two weeks as the team travels to Bloomi…