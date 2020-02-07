The home stand continues for Penn State as it has to go back-to-back against Buffalo and Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will also continue a trend of playing conference juggernauts in Buffalo, previously facing off against East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference and Cleveland State of the MAC.

“We’re playing all the NCAA Tournament teams and that’s good,” Zinn said. “I’m glad we’re doing those things, you have to play the best to be good at the end of the season.”

Although the team is off to a 1-2 start, it is still very much rolling with a mesh of youth and experience.

“We haven’t lost any of our confidence,” Zinn said. “Our confidence is sky high coming off a match [against Cleveland State] like that, so all in all, it’s been good for us.”

With the doubleheader up ahead, Zinn also hinted at potential lineup changes.

“Some guys are going to play in that second match they didn't play in the first match,” Zinn said. “We're going to try to rest some guys so I think we've got it positioned pretty well that we're not going to hurt ourselves physically.”

Buffalo

It is the third year in a row in which the Nittany Lions will face off against the Bulls, with 7-0 and 6-1 victories in the two previous years.

Buffalo will also come into this match with a 1-2 record, falling to Ivy League teams in Brown and Princeton early on in the season but picking up a win against St. Bonaventure this past weekend.

It will also play a match on Friday at home against Niagara.

Vilhelm Fridell will likely lead the Bulls, going 2-1 this dual season at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot. His time there was split with Hao Sheng Koay, who is 1-2 at the top of the lineup.

Two doubles pairing share a 2-1 record on the team in Simon Wibler/Hao Sheng Koay and Vilhelm Fridell/D Giritharan.

Mount St. Mary’s

The Mount’s spring season has not gone its way yet, going 0-2 against Navy and Duquesne in late January. One of its wins came in the fall against Kutztown.

The Nittany Lions will be the third straight road match for Mount St. Mary’s this spring.

The Mount has a .250 record in singles and .417 in doubles in dual season, with most of the results coming off the 6-1 Kutztown win.

Russell Armstrong and Nick Huynh posed as the biggest threat in doubles, going 2-0 in dual at the No. 1 spot.

They use a very diverse singles lineup as well, fielding 13 players in three duals matches so far. Six players sport a team-best 1-1 record.

The match against Buffalo will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, while the Mount St. Mary’s match will follow at 6 p.m.