Tennis is a sport where every single point matters.

A 15-40 is way more stressful than a 30-all. A third reversed call in a match plus a point penalty can bring one from 7-8 down in a tiebreak to 8-7 up and serving for the match. One could be dominant in a set, but one singular break of serve at the end will turn the tide of the match.

In a lot of those cases, experience will come in play to ease the heightened pressure of those make-or-break situations. It’s about the nuances in when to maintain a rally versus when to be the aggressor, or how to readjust and protect a point when a player is down to his second serve.

The good news for Penn State is that it will have two of its stalwarts back in Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos.

This was going to be the second year in a row where coach Jeff Zinn would graduate four senior players, but the shortened season resulted in extra eligibility granted, hence the return of the two seniors.

The biggest assist they will provide is in the leadership department. Other than the four seniors, Alp Sentay and Chris Kuhnle were the lone upperclassmen of the group, with a crop of freshmen only getting a taste of college tennis this season.

Both Antonopoulos and Lakoseljac have been featuring frequently since their freshmen years, and they could certainly assist the team with their experience.

Their return also provides limited roster change to the team, especially on the top of the lineup with Lakoseljac holding the No. 1 spot, where he has exclusively played this season and featured in stints in the past, eases the pressure from Charl Morgan.

The South African freshman has shown signs of excellence and high-level play despite only coming in at January, but could certainly use more time to grow into the role where you have to play top-ranked players perhaps twice a week.

Lakoseljac also brings the big-match experience. He had a stint where he was ranked in singles in the 2019 season and fended off opponents like 30th-ranked John McNally of Ohio State.

He has also been extremely consistent throughout his last two years. He does not have a lot of 6-1, 6-0 type of erratic losses where everyone just knew he didn’t really have it that day.

Antonopoulos has also played the bulk of his matches at the No. 3 spot, and he showed his capabilities to weather the storm last season playing in the middle of the lineup. After failing to secure wins early on in the season, he was able to pick up his play in mid-February and finish with a 6-3 conference record.

Their return also will undoubtedly help out in the doubles column, as the Antonopoulos-Lakoseljac pairing was the go-to duo at the No. 1 spot, while also being ranked throughout the shortened 2020 season. The pair had the second-most wins on the dual season going 6-2, with each of them missing a match and resting sporadically on doubleheaders.

Losing two featured players in Gabriel Nemeth and Noah Sutter surely could be an issue, but with Antonopoulos and Lakoseljac back, the team would remain continuity in transitioning to the talented crop of freshmen on the roster.

