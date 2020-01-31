Penn State was able to clinch the win early on at the 4-1 point against Marshall en route to a 4-3 win, making it wins in back-to-back years against the Herd.

Coach Alex Anghelescu was proud of the effort of the team, highlighted by tough wins at the No. 1 and 2 spots.

“The girls did a great job of fighting and supporting one another,” Anghelescu said. “[O’Gorman and Svarre] just had a little bit more of a challenge and they accepted the challenge and we came out on top.”

Anghelescu included two underclassmen in the lineup with Olivia Ryan and Gracey Hirsch, with junior Olivia Rohrbacher being a late scratch from the lineup.

Penn State was able to secure two sets to clinch the doubles point.

Gabby O’Gorman and Frederikke Svarre were the first to finish. After falling behind a break at 2-3 against Anna Smith/Daniela Dankanych, the No. 1 duo reeled off four straight games to clinch the first set.

Seniors Sammi Smith and Shannon Hanley did the same thing, coming back from a break down 2-3 to win their set 6-3 against Madi Ballow and Liz Stefancic to seal the doubles point for Penn State.

The result rendered Ryan/Hirsch’s match again Jutte Van Hensewyck and Madison Riley unfinished.

In singles, it was a game of early runs with a number of 3-0 and 4-0 scores on the board.

Sammi Smith was the first to clinch a win for the Nittany Lions at the four spot, whitewashing Stefancic 6-0 in the first set and following up with a 6-2 second set. The staple of the lineup improved to 2-0 in the season in singles

Ryan ran into a tough matchup in Van Hansewyck.

After winning the first three games in the first set, Ryan dropped six straight to go down 6-3. Van Hansewyck was able to find a crucial break at the last game of the match for a 6-4 set to pull one back for the Herd.

O’Gorman was able to restore the two-point lead in the scoreboard with a tough three-setter against Anna Smith. After winning the first set 7-5, the Aussie dropped three straight games in the second to fall behind 6-4. However, she flipped the script on Smith and finished the match 6-4, winning three straight games of her own in the end of the third.

Svarre sealed the win at the end with a dramatic tiebreak in a comeback effort. Dankanych won the first set 6-4 off the Dane, but an early break in set two anchored a 6-3 answer from Svarre. The third set resulted in a tiebreak after five straight broken service games to end up at 6-6.

In the tiebreak, Svarre won five straight points to come back to a four-point deficit.

With the score at 6-7 with the Nittany Lion trailing, Svarre hit a winner that was called out by her opponent. It was eventually overruled by the umpire, and since it was Dankanych’s third overturned point in the match, a point penalty was assessed to put Svarre up 8-7. The Dane served out the final point to win the tiebreak 9-7.

“Just like being behind, I know I had to stay mentally tough,” Svarre said. “I knew I was going to be physically stronger than her. she looked like she was getting kind of tired during like second set and then third as well so I just tried to stay positive and stay focused.”

She also painted a picture of the final frenetic sequence.

“I knew it was like a long point and I was just like I have to go for it at some point,” Svarre said. “I felt like it was in, and like I obviously asked him, and they told me to ask as well, I had no clue with her third.”

As Anghelescu paced over and mentioned the third-point overturn violation, Svarre knew she had to finish it up.

“I was like, ‘okay what's going on?’ And then he was like, ‘oh it's eight-seven’ and I was like, ‘okay fine,’” Svarre said. “It’s just like next point kind of thing. Just embrace that but like it was kind of nice. It was a third one.”

Hirsch fell in her match against Riley. Riley found a late break to go up 6-3 in the first set and followed it up with a dominating 6-0 second to finish up the fifth match.

Hanley was the last to finish. After succumbing to Madison 6-3 in the first set, the Herd dominated the action early in the second set tiebreak, with Madison topping the senior 7-4 in the breaker.

Penn State will return to action next Saturday on Feb. 8 against James Madison. First serve is scheduled to be at noon.