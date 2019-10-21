Penn State released its 2020 schedule, which features meets against 14 NCAA teams and nine teams that finished in the final Top 25 of the RoadToNationals standings.

Penn State will host five meets and the 2020 NCAA Regional.

Two Big Ten meets are set to be shown on broadcast television, Nebraska on Jan. 16 and Iowa on Jan. 25.

The season is set to start in Anaheim, California at the California Grand Invitational on Jan., 4, where the Nittany Lions will compete against Denver, Arizona State, and Auburn. All three teams that Penn State is facing have reached an NCAA regional, and Denver finished No. 4 in the final RoadToNationals standings.

“I'm so excited to announce the 2020 regular-season schedule and I'm looking forward to a number of high-quality competitions this year," coach Sarah Brown told GoPSUSports. "Opening the season on a podium in California will be a great way to kick things off and help our team to begin preparing for post-season early on. As we head into our Big Ten matchups, we know we'll see fierce competition, but that's what makes this conference so exciting."

Penn State will host its first home meet on Jan. 11 in the Rec Hall against West Virginia, followed by home meets against, Iowa on Jan. 25, Rutgers on Jan. 27, and Florida on March 7. Florida will also be the senior day ceremony for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions will also host a home meet against Towson, NC State, and Cornell on Feb. 29. Penn State was able to beat all three during the 2019 regular season.

The NCAA regional will begin in Rec Hall from April 2-4 for the first time since 2018. The format changed in 2019, so now the meet will be three days.

On the first day, the two lowest teams will compete and the team that wins will move on to the next day. The second day will have two quad meets, and the team that wins will advance to Saturday. Saturday will be the regional final.

Penn State finished last season with a 10-9 record. The Nittany Lions ranked No. 24 in the country, the highest that they had been in four years. They placed third in the NCAA regional last year.