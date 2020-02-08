Penn State hosted the Sykes & Sabock Challenge this Saturday afternoon and honored its 12 seniors before the track events started at the meet.

Compared to last weekend’s meet, the Sykes & Sabock Challenge was relatively small and featured just 10 teams. Most participants were from in-state universities, as athletes from Penn, Villanova and Bucknell provided the Nittany Lions with tough competition.

Many of the Penn State’s athletes competed in just one event, allowing them to focus themselves and their energy on a singular event to go for a good time or distance/height.

To kick things off on the track, the Nittany Lions had a strong showing in the men’s mile, placing three athletes within the top four.

Freshman Evan Dorenkamp laid down an impressive kick to pass nearly half of the field on the final lap to win the event, while freshman Isaiah Claiborne took second and sophomore Ryan Barton took fourth.

In the 60-meter hurdles, sophomore Ekaterina Hupalo took third in a personal record time of 8.57 seconds, while Penn State’s multi-event star Maddie Holmberg claimed fourth in a time of 8.62 seconds.

Sophomore Amariah Thomas showed off her speed in the 60-meter dash, getting out fast and holding on to win the event with a time of 7.52 seconds.

Continuing the men’s mid-distance squad’s dominant day, senior Billy McDevitt broke 1:50 for the first time in the 800-meter run.

Paced by senior Domenic Peretta, McDevitt kicked past a Villanova athlete on the home stretch to win the race. Junior Gary Ross took third in the event, while sophomore Drew Maher and senior William Ashenfelter took fourth and sixth.

In the women’s 800, Freshman Isabella Culver took seventh with a time of 2:16 from the second heat.

In the 600-meter dash, Penn State had only two athletes competing. Both were able to place inside the top 7, as junior Victoria Tachinski took first in 1:29.04, a new school record in the women’s 600 and sophomore Ben Bulkeley took seventh in the men’s 600 with a time of 1:22.31.

In the women’s 200-meter dash, sophomore Amariah Thomas finished in second place with a time of 24.29 seconds, a personal record for Thomas.

The freshman duo of Christopher Hughes and Isaac Davis finished second and sixth respectively in the 3000-meter run. Hughes ran 8:26.68 to take second while Davis finished in 8:34.66

Ending the day on the track, Penn State’s 4x400-meter relay team made of all distance runners took fourth place in the event. The squad consisted of Ashenfelter, McDevitt, Ross and Bulkeley

Per usual, the Nittany Lion field athletes had a strong showing on the day.

In the women’s long jump, Penn State placed three jumpers within the top six.

Sophomore Breana Gambrell, the number one long jumper in the Big-Ten took first in the event with a jump of 6.14 meters. Senior Maddie Holmberg took third and freshman Taylor Givens took sixth.

The tandem of sophomore Payden Montana and freshman Mallory Kauffman took second and third in the women’s shot put, they threw 15.40 and 15.01 meters respectively.

Sophomore Katie Jones had a stellar performance in the women’s pole vault.

Jones won the event with a vault of 4.18 meters and narrowly missed her final attempt at a new school record in the event. Other top finishers in the event included freshman Erica Ellis in third and sophomore Carena Nottoli in fourth.

In the men’s shot put, junior Ben Peterson continued his strong season by taking home first place with a throw of 17.8 meters. Sophomores Jack Zimmerman and Thomas Bojalad finished in sixth and seventh places respectively.

Freshman Youssouf Diawara and Joseph Cardina placed fourth and fifth in the men’s triple jump. Diawara laid down a mark of 13.65 meters, while Cardina jumped 13.44 meters.

In the women’s weight throw, the Nittany Lions were able to place three athletes in the top six.

Sophomore Gianna Rao continued her strong season, claiming first place with a throw of 20.5 meters. Freshman Piper Klinger and sophomore Payden Montana took fifth and sixth respectively.

Cardina continued his best single-day performance of the year, claiming sixth in the men’s high jump with a jump of 1.91 meters to go along with his fifth-place finish in the triple jump.

The Nittany Lion women’s high jumpers continued their impressive season, taking three of the top six spots in the event. Sophomore Cecilia Bacon took second with a jump of 1.71 meters while freshman Allyson Lewis and Kathleen Gallagher took third and sixth.

In the men’s pole vault freshman Luke Knipe finished fourth against some tough competition with a jump of 4.91 meters.

The final event of the day was the men’s weight throw, where Penn State’s powerhouse duo of senior David Lucas and sophomore Tyler Merkley easily grabbed the top two places. Lucas threw 20.86 meters to win the event while Merkley threw 20.77 meters to take second.