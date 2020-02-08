Penn State continued its strong start in a tricky slate at the Indoor Tennis Center that saw the team play back-to-back matches at 2 and 6 p.m.

The earlier match saw the Nittany Lions seeing off Buffalo by a score of 6-1, and they cruised to another victory later, sweeping Mount St. Mary’s 7-0.

“I thought you could tell that a lot of good practices we have had paid off,” coach Jeff Zinn said. “Our doubles was good, our singles was good. We really jumped on and got out 4-0 quick so that was good.”

Buffalo

Penn State swept the competition to earn the doubles point.

Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay dispatched Valdemar Holm and Matthew Johnson 6-2 to give the Lions a good start.

Freshmen Charl Morgan and Ismail Saadi knocked off Vilhelm Fridell and Giritharan D. by the score of 6-4 to secure the win.

No. 29 Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos finished out the slate of games with a 7-5 set over Simon Wibler and Hao Sheng Koay.

Penn State was able to quickly secure the victory in the singles column as well.

Nemeth was the first to claim a win, powering through Holm 6-3 6-1 to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Lakoseljac quickly followed up with another victory at the No. 1 spot. The match itself was more competitive than the score would suggest, but the Canadian was able to topple Vilhelm 6-2, 6-1.

Antonopoulos sealed the win for the Nittany Lions on court three. The Greek claimed a 6-4 set to start against Holm and followed it up with an up-and-down 6-3 second set that saw five breaks of services.

Morgan dropped the first match on Penn State’s side. Koay kept the South African at bay with two sets of 6-2 and 6-4.

The final two matches ended in a match tiebreak win for Penn State. Sentay beat Wibler 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 and Sato topped Giritharan 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Mount St. Mary’s

The match against the Mount featured different lineups compared to the first match.

“I think our second match was exactly what we wanted to get,” Zinn said. “So guys that worked really hard, but don't quite get to play in matches, this is their time to shine.”

Nemeth and Sentay opened doubles play with a 6-1 set, defeating Evan Hine and Jean Armstrong.

No. 29 Lakoseljac/Antonopoulos remained on the court for one more match, and they were able to fend off Jackson Wood/Gabriel Santos 6-3.

Noah Sutter and Chikaya Sato finished things up on court three 6-2 against Russell Armstrong and Alonso Garcia.

In singles, Chris Kuhnle claimed a win for Penn State to extend the lead.

The junior faced off against Santos and struck fast with a 6-2 first set. He followed it up with a 6-4 set to double the lead.

Sutter continued the hot streak against Jean Armstrong at the four-spot. The senior started out with a 6-4 first set and followed up with another 6-4 round to put the Lions up 3-0.

The win was clinched not long after, but it took three sets. Morgan took a 6-2 set lead from Garcia, but the Mount player snatched a 6-4 set back. However, the South African took control in the third, serving up a bagel 6-0 to seal the overall victory.

The pummeling continued as Andrei Paduraru cashed out a win on his spring season debut. The freshman commanded the match and came up with a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline against Hine.

Sato might be the last to go at the six spot, but he quickly took care of business against Jarrett Karnibad. The 6-2, 6-2 win saw the Japanese freshman pick up his third win of the day.

Saadi took the long way against Wood at No. 1 singles.

The Moroccan went down a set early on to a tiebreak, 7-6 (4). The second set saw a back-and-forth action with Saadi coming up victorious 7-5. The third set had to go to tiebreak and it was a tight affair as well, but the Moroccan prevailed 7-6 (6) to finish the sweep.

Penn State will return to action next Sunday against Saint Francis. First serve is scheduled to be at 3 p.m. but might be subject to change because of Duquesne canceling the first of the originally scheduled doubleheader matches.