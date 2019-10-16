Two Penn State swimmers earned recognition from the Big Ten this week.

Michael Daly won Swimmer of the Week, while Daniel Raisanen received Freshman of the Week.

Daly won the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.66), the 500-yard freestyle (4:32.94), and the 1000-yard freestyle (9:13.05) against West Virginia.

Raisanen won the 100-yard breaststroke and touched in 56.45. He also won the 200-yard breaststroke with a final time of 2:02.31 against West Virginia.

Penn State will return to action against Ohio State on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in McCoy Natatorium.