Men's Swimming and Diving vs. WVU, Michael Daly
Buy Now

Michael Daly competes in the 1000 yard freestyle race during the Penn State men's swimming and diving team's meet against West Virginia University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State won 167-125.

 Lily LaRegina

Two Penn State swimmers earned recognition from the Big Ten this week.

Michael Daly won Swimmer of the Week, while Daniel Raisanen received Freshman of the Week.

Daly won the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.66), the 500-yard freestyle (4:32.94), and the 1000-yard freestyle (9:13.05) against West Virginia.

Raisanen won the 100-yard breaststroke and touched in 56.45. He also won the 200-yard breaststroke with a final time of 2:02.31 against West Virginia.

Penn State will return to action against Ohio State on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in McCoy Natatorium.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags