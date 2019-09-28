Penn State cross country continues its season with strong performances from the men and women's teams.

At the Buckeye Preview, Ohio State's first home meet in 13 years, Ben Bumgarner led the Nittany Lions to a first-place finish, running a 24:55.4 8K and coming in seventh individually, followed closely behind by Billy McDevitt, who ran 24:59.0, finishing ninth.

The men’s team has been close together at every meet, pack running and finishing as a team. All scorers were less than a minute apart crossing the finish line.

The women's team finished fourth overall, with Kathryn Munks and Alison Willingmyre placing in the top ten. Munks placed fourth individually in the 6k, with a time of 20:46.0, and Willingmyre placing eighth with a 21:36.1.

Penn State returns to University Park in three weeks to host the National Open on Oct. 18, starting at 10:45 a.m.