Penn State has gotten off to a solid start to the new season as both the men’s and women’s teams chase a Big Ten title.

While it is still early in the season and many teams are still figuring out what kind of talent they have, the preseason rankings and early invitational meets can provide insight into how Penn State’s season may play out.

In the preseason rankings, the men’s team was unranked, while four other Big Ten teams were ranked. The women were ranked 14th and were the third highest ranked Big Ten team, behind only Minnesota (7) and Iowa (13).

With both the men’s and women’s team having the ultimate goal of bringing a Big Ten Championship back to Happy Valley, this feat will require depth across a multitude of areas, as well as top level performance in several events to bring home big points at the Big Ten Championship in late February.

Last year, the Nittany Lions finished near the middle of the pack, as the men finished in 7th place and the women finished in 8th place at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Graduation could play a big role in the success of this year’s team.

The men’s team lost several key pieces from last year’s campaign; however, the women were relatively unscathed by graduation and are returning several key athletes such as senior Maddie Holmberg, senior Danae Rivers and sophomore Katie Jones.

Men’s performance thus far

While the men had several glaring holes in their roster last year, many of these spots have been filled by freshman whom the coaching staff will likely count on to step up for the team later in the season.

The three meets the Nittany Lions participated in this January provided the first glimpse of what each squads roster could bring to the table this season.

On the men’s side, the sprinters and field athletes have shined so far, as the tandems of Will Henderson and Justin Ofotan, as well as David Lucas and Tyler Merkley each claimed the top two spots in the 60-meter dash and the weight throw at the Nittany Lion challenge.

Merkley picked up a victory in the weight throw at the Dr. Sander Invitational, while Henderson and Ofotan both placed in the top six at the Rod McCravy Invitational against tough competition.

A pair of freshmen also showed off their young talent, as Luke Knipe won the pole vault and Lance Hamilton won the triple jump at the Nittany Lion Challenge. Both continued their early success by finishing in the top eight at the Dr. Sander Invitational in their events.

Other athletes who have gotten off to promising starts include sophomores Noah Swaby in the heptathlon and Isaiah Dillard in the high jump, as well as junior Ben Peterson in the shotput.

Women’s performance thus far

On the women’s side, the team has shown off a plethora of talent across the board.

Rivers has gotten off to a strong start of her senior season, taking seventh place against professional competition at the Dr. Sanders 800-meter invitational final. In the 3000-meter run, senior Katie Munks claimed third place at the same meet.

A contingent of sophomores have also started strong this season.

The pole-vaulting duo of Katie Jones and Carena Nottoli took second and fourth at the Dr. Sanders invite, while Breana Gambrell took third in the long jump. Payden Montana was also able to capture third place in the shotput at the invite.

Other highlight performances at the start of the season include junior Alexa Parks and freshman Carlie Wilson placing in the top four of the high jump at the Dr. Sander Invitational, and junior Victoria Tachinski and sophomore Antoinette Bradley finishing in the top six of the 600-meter.

Predicting the remainder of the year

Men’s outlook

The men’s top-level talent in the throwing events paired with the duo of Henderson and Ofotan is nearly a lock to bring in solid points at any big meet; however, the men’s roster still has some issues that need addressed.

In the distance events, reigning Big Ten Indoor 800-meter run champion Domenic Perretta will be relied upon heavily, and while the squad has some talent in the mile, the team appears to lack top level talent in the longer distance events when compared to the rest of the conference.

The men’s team’s reliance upon freshman in key events such as the pole vault, triple jump, and hurdles may also be problematic come championship season.

While Penn State’s freshman have shown tremendous success to start the season in these events, it is very rare that athletes with just a few months of collegiate track experience can score points at championship meets.

Prediction: it would seem unlikely that the team could be a legitimate threat for the Big Ten title at this point in the season given the lack of high level talent or depth in some events. That being said, there is no reason to think the team can’t finish within the top three at the Big Ten Championship.

Women’s outlook

If the women’s team hopes to make a run for a title, it will have to lean heavily on a few key pieces to earn valuable points at the championship meet.

Reigning NCAA Indoor 800-meter champion, Danae Rivers will have to be a workhorse for the Nittany Lions in order to rake in valuable points for the team. Senior captain and second team All-American Maddie Holmberg will also be looked upon to continue her success in the pentathlon and long jump.

In the sprint events, the Nittany Lions will have to rely on a deep lineup to grab multiple podium finishes to accrue points for the team. Senior Kiara Lester, sophomore Amariah Thomas, and junior Brooke-Lynn Williams will be looked upon to vie for point scoring finishes at the Big Ten Championships.

In the field, throwers such as sophomores Gianna Rao and Payden Montana will hope to step up big for the team. Like the men’s team, the women may need freshman such as Carlie Wilson to come up big alongside junior Alexa Parks in the high jump.

Prediction: The women’s team may have a better shot at a Big Ten title than the men due to a few key stars and depth across nearly all groups of events. The only thing holding the team back from a potential title may be their lack of top-level talent in some events.