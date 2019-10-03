Former assistant coach Angela Reckart was promoted to associate head coach of the men’s and women’s cross country programs on Oct. 2 by head coach John Gondak.

Reckart, who is in her fifth year for coaching at Penn State, has helped the Nittany Lions find both regional and national success.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the success of this program for the past four years and I am thrilled to receive this promotion,’ Reckart told GoPSUSports. “I appreciate John giving me this opportunity for professional growth and for providing me with this platform to continue to impact and develop student-athletes. I look forward to having many more successful years in the blue and white."

In the time Reckart has been involved in the cross country program, the women’s team has won three Mid-Atlantic titles, won the Big Ten and has had four top-20 NCAA championship finishes in a row. Reckart has also coached three All-Americans on the women's team.

"Coach Reckart has been instrumental in the success we have had with our cross country teams and our distance runners during her time at Penn State. Her commitment to our program and her knowledge of our sport is a great benefit for our student-athletes and her promotion to associate head coach is well earned,” Gondak told GoPSUSports.

The women’s team is currently ranked 22 nationally and first in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Men’s team is currently ranked seventh regionally.

Penn State cross country returns to University Park to race its final regular-season meet on Oct. 18 for the National Open.