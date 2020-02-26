The idea of redshirting two top-level, experienced athletes may seem questionable, but that is exactly what coach John Gondak and his staff decided to do last season.

In order to give his team the best shot at a conference championship over the 2020 indoor and outdoor seasons, Gondak implemented “strategic redshirting.”

Senior captain Maddie Holmberg finished ninth in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships last year, yet she sat out the spring season, and senior David Lucas, the 2018 NCAA weight throw champion, also came off a strong season last winter only to be redshirted.

The decision behind redshirting an athlete is a complex one and can be made by a coaching staff for any number of reasons.

Typical redshirting could be a response to an athlete being injured.

It could provide field athletes with time to gain strength early in their collegiate career. Or an athlete may be redshirted to give them a full year of competition rather than just an indoor or outdoor season.

On the other hand, Holmberg and Lucas were redshirted for a combination of reasons.

Both were battling minor injuries that athletes may have competed through depending on the prospects of their team’s season. The “strategic” part of redshirting comes with the decision that Gondak and his staff made.

Based on the talent that the team had during the 2018-19 season, the staff believed that it was in the team’s best interest to redshirt both Holmberg and Lucas.

This is comparable to sitting an All-American wide receiver the season after he put up incredible numbers because a coach feels that waiting for the talent of his team around that player to get better in hopes of going after a title.

“The decision to strategically redshirt an athlete can be made if you think that your current team might not have the best chance to win a conference championship,” Gondak said, “but if an athlete — combined with some new people the following year — could help, then you look at strategically redshirting them.”

While redshirting, athletes have the opportunity to recover and get over any injuries that may have bothered them over the course of the previous seasons. Redshirting in track and field is different than many other collegiate sports in that athletes being redshirted still have the opportunity to compete.

As athletes take a healthy redshirt year, they are able to practice with the team and compete unattached in some meets so that they don’t lose fitness over the course of the season.

The decision was made easier for the staff in the case of Holmberg due to the fact that she was a “mutli” athlete (an athlete that competes in the pentathlon and heptathlon) and knew that she planned to stay in college for a fifth year. Holmberg redshirted her sophomore indoor season and therefore needed one more season of redshirting to become eligible to compete for a fifth year.

She also battled an injury late in the winter season last year before the national championships.

“Through a lot of prayer and physical therapy I was able to battle through that…,” Holmberg said “I learned a lot about resilience, a lot about grit and the heart that I had in me”.

The Olympics in 2020 also impacted her decision, she said.

“My number one goal right now is to still help the team at Penn State,” Holmbeg said. “It’s where my heart is, but I know if I’m aspiring to be an Olympian, those goals will fall into place. If I’m training like an Olympian, hopefully that will help me train like a national champion as well.”

So far, it appears that the staff’s decision is paying off. The women’s track team is currently ranked 17th in the most recent US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, the highest among Big Ten teams.

The men’s team is also off to a successful start to the season, and is getting significant contributions from its freshman recruits as well as substantial growth from other athletes. Lucas and the rest of the Nittany Lions will be looking to improve upon their seventh place finish in the Big Ten from last indoor season.

Holmberg and Lucas are both off to strong starts to the season after recovering over last spring season, Holmberg currently ranks fifth in the nation in the pentathlon and second in the Big Ten. Lucas also currently sits fifth in the nation in the weight throw and second in the Big Ten.

“From what I'm seeing I think we can be competitive and I think we can make a run at things in the Big Ten, but that will be dictated by health and other teams in the conference and how their performance levels,” Gondak said.