On Monday, Penn State women's gymnastics added a new member to its coaching staff.

The program welcomed Rachel Inniss as the new assistant coach after serving on Temple's coaching staff for the last two seasons.

We are so excited to welcome our new assistant coach @reinniss!!! Rachel joins our family after helping Temple to back-to-back conference titles! #WeAre #ForTheRoar ➡️https://t.co/BoofWNmCBX pic.twitter.com/aSrVN5qgo7 — Penn State Women’s Gymnastics (@PennStateWGYM) October 5, 2020

Inniss will serve as the assistant coach alongside coach Sarah Brown.

"We are thrilled to add Rachel to the staff," Brown said in a release. "Her experience on the collegiate level, as well as her strong dance background, will help to take our program to a new level! It was clear from the first time we spoke that Rachel's philosophy, values and goals aligned perfectly with what Dallas [Becerra] and I are striving for each year."

Inniss, a former NCAA Regional champion at Auburn joined the Temple staff in 2018, helping lead the Owls to claim consecutive ECAC championships.

Three athletes were placed among the top-10 performers in the ECAC during her time as an assistant coach at Temple.

At Auburn she also served as a volunteer coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, coaching two floor All-Americans and three All-SEC gymnasts.

"I'm honored to be given this opportunity," Innis said in a release. "I really enjoyed the first conversation I had with Sarah. It was clear we were on the same page with what we want to accomplish and how we want to accomplish it.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE