For the last home meet of the calendar year, the McCoy Natatorium was filled with swimmers and fans for a tri-meet between Penn State, Ohio State, and Virginia tech.

Penn State men’s swimming and diving team come into the meet with a record of 2-0 while the women have a 3-0 record.

The relay for the men was close until the end, with Virginia Tech ultimately winning with a finish time of 1:21.03. Penn State and Ohio State tied for second, clocking in at 1:21.20. On the next day, Ohio State claimed both events, the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.04) and the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay (2:57.18).

On Nov. 1, VT won eight of the 18 events while Ohio State won four of the swimming events and both of the diving events and Penn State won four events.

On Nov. 2, Penn State won nine events, VT won four events — one of which was a diving event — and OSU won seven events, with one event being a diving event.

The PSU women’s won the 200-yard medley relay with Marie Schobel, Carly Hart, Maddie Hart and Maddie Cooke on the first day. They won the 400-yard relay (3:40.79) on the second day with Marie Schobel, Carly Hart, Maddie Hart and Abigail Amdor.

Michael Daly swam the men’s 1000-yard freestyle and touched first with a time of 9:19.01. He also competed and won the men’s 400 yard IM clocking in at 3:55.57. On Nov 2 Michael Daly swam the men’s 500-yard freestyle and won with a time of 4:28.43.

“We came in with a lot of energy knowing we had a fight in us,” Daly said. “We brought energy, we brought a fight and we just came ready to race.”

Carly Hart finished the women’s 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:14.30, but fell behind Ohio State’s Hanna Gresser (1:01.69) in the 100-yard breaststroke. Hart had a time of 1:01.84.

Maddie Cooke raced in the women’s 50-yard freestyle and won the event with a time of 22.81.

“I just tried to focus on the team and having fun,” Cooke said. “Just giving my best, but also trying to do it for the team, and just to see what we could do.”

Will Roberson competed in the 50-yard freestyle for the men and won with a time of 19.78, an NCAA B-standard qualifying time.

Stephanie Szekely swam the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.18) and took the first place coming in at 1:59.18.

Freshman Abigail Amdor, won the 200-yard freestyle for the women with 1:49.94 alongside Camryn Barry coming in second recording 1:50.55 as her time.

“There were a lot of races that were really close yesterday, the difference today was we came up with more of them today than we did yesterday,” coach Tim Murphy said.

He said they swam tougher and with more energy and the team as a whole got better.

PSU men’s swimming and diving move to 2-2 and the women move to 4-1. U.S. Winter nationals will be held in Atlanta on December 4-7. The Princeton Invitationals will start on Dec. 6-8.