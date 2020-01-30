Penn State was able to overcome an early 3-0 deficit to top Cleveland State 4-3 in its home opener, improving to 1-2 in the season.

Coach Jeff Zinn hailed the team’s effort in coming back with its back against the wall.

“The guys love MMA,” Zinn said. “So I equated to, they just got punched right in the nose and the mouth, and somehow they stayed up.”

Zinn highlighted the positive performances from the latter part of the lineup coming through to seal the comeback.

“That was good because it was tough in our court situation,” Zinn said. “The last two guys were really good and I couldn't be more proud of them to come through. There’s pressure, I don't care who they're playing there's gonna be pressure so they did do well.”

The Nittany Lions rolled with a starting lineup that featured two freshmen in Chikaya Sato and Charl Morgan.

A 2-1 split was enough to give the Vikings the doubles point and the lead.

Sato and Morgan paired up in doubles and was defeated 6-3 by Clark Bilinovich and Raul Teichmann with a break’s difference.

No. 33 Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos were able to claw one back for the home team, as the duo took down Nico Mostardi and Luke Phillips 6-4 at the No. 1 spot.

Match No. 2 had to go all the way to tiebreak, with Matthew Terry and Kade Mindry edging out Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay 7-6 (5).

In singles, Penn State fell behind early but was able to use a spirited comeback effort

No. 65 Mostardi proved why he is ranked nationally with a straight-set 6-2, 6-4 win over Lakoseljac at the one spot, putting Cleveland State up 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The Vikings were able to extend the lead and push Penn State to the brink, with Bilinovich topping Nemeth on court four by the score of 7-5, 7-5.

However, the home team did fight back despite being down 3-0.

It took three sets, but Antonopoulos was able to close the gap for the Nittany Lions against Phillips. The Greek claimed the first set 6-2 but dropped a close 7-5 set in the second. Antonopoulos was able to finish out the match on court three with a 6-4 third set to keep his team’s hopes alive.

Morgan also needed a three-setter to finish up Terry, with the freshmen coming back from behind. After falling 6-4 in the first set, the South African bounced back to claim the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.

At the five-spot, Sato struck quick and early against Mindry, securing a 6-2 first set to set the tone. The Japanese freshmen followed it with another 6-2 set to tie up the match for Penn State.

All eyes were on Sentay at the No. 6 spot. The junior was able to find an early break in the first set to go up 6-2 against Jack Santilli. Sentay then rode an early break to a 3-1 lead and snatched another 6-2 set to finish the dramatic match.

Penn State will return to action next weekend, taking on Buffalo and Mount St. Mary’s on a Saturday doubleheader. The matches will be at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 8.