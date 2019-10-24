To make the jump from high school to collegiate running, you've got to do more than just simply run longer distances.

There's got to be the discipline to stick to training programs, the innate leadership ability to motivate a group of runners and the ability to recognize what's necessary to ultimately run faster times.

No one learned this quite like junior Ben Baumgarner.

“I came from a very small high school and every single day I was running and doing all my training by myself,” Bumgarner said. “The biggest jump was just having guys to run with all the time. Like being pushed in workouts and even when I'm not feeling my best, having people who can sort of drag me along and not having all that mental burden to be on myself.

Bumgarner described the training as a “double-edged sword” because of how hard he was pushing himself on days where rest should have been more carefully considered despite his rapid increase in fitness.

“I probably should’ve just swallowed my pride and backed off a little bit, I'm not getting slower, you just adjust and you start doing what's right for yourself,” Bumgarner said.

Coach John Gondak recognizes this and the jump that his athletes are making coming out of high school, but rather than see it as a disadvantage, he uses it as a building block.

“I wouldn't phrase our program as being high mileage,” coach John Gondak said. “We would say that you run the mileage that you need to, and build off of where you were coming out of high school, everybody comes into the program, maybe running different levels of mileage from their high school program.”

It can be difficult to adjust to new training plans regardless of level.

For cross country athletes there is a big jump in the distance athletes must race. In high school cross country, the standard race is a 5k, just over three miles. For collegiate races, the women run 6ks and the men run 8ks. The mileage increase for the races means that the athletes must run more miles for training.

Gondak said that for men the shift in race distance can be more of a challenge.

“A vast majority of freshmen men will redshirt because when you get to championship time you're doubling the distance of what they're used to racing in high school and so that takes some time to adjust to as well,” Gondak said.

Mileage is only one factor in adjusting to collegiate running, however.

According to Gondak, many of the runners that come into the program as freshman were the top runners on their team back in high school and had more flexibility in their training regimens, but now must compete with 20 other athletes just as talented on a day to day basis.

This upped-intensity can be felt in races, especially when racing against opponents, and it doesn't always show itself only in the form of someone running faster.

“I remember in my first race I got shoved and I did not expect it, like the first hundred meters I got completely shoved almost fell over,” senior Kathryn Munks said. “It's a lot harder when you come into college and it's much more aggressive the pace is faster.”