For the first time this season, Penn State’s men’s cross country team did not secure a first-place finish.

In the men’s 5.2-mile race, Temple won with a score of 56, followed up by Penn with 71 points. The Nittany Lions placed third with a score of 76 points.

Individually, Ben Bumgarner placed ninth with a time of 25.48.5, followed closely behind by Billy McDevitt and Owen Wing, who placed 11th and 12th, respectively.

The women’s team won the 6k with 31 points, led by a strong performance from Kathryn Munks, who ran a personal record of 20:13. Julia Paternain, Alison Willingmyre, and Danae Rivers all placed in the top ten to round out the scoring. Georgia Tech followed up with 63 points for second place.

The overall victory is the women’s team’s first since the Dolan Duels in September, the first meet of the season.

The women’s team is currently ranked 30th nationally and fifth in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the men’s team is currently ranked seventh in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Nittany Lions will return to Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 3 to compete at the Big Ten Championships.