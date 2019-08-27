Coach John Gondak and his staff will add 38 new athletes to the fold for the upcoming season.

"Once again our coaching staff did an amazing job enhancing our program with the 2019 recruiting class,” Gondak told GoPSUSports.com.

He voiced his anticipation toward the new Nittany Lions joining the program.

“We have a very accomplished group of individuals that will be wearing the Blue and White the next four to five years and we are all excited to see what they can accomplish,” Gondak said. “We also continue to build on being a balanced program across all events and this class shows our efforts are paying off."

The class features 26 athletes from Pennsylvania, five from New Jersey, four from New York, and one from Connecticut, Argentina and the United Kingdom respectively.

Three of the recruits are from the local state college area. Lance Hamilton and Luke Knipe were state champions in triple jump and pole vault respectively, while Chase Longnecker competed in hurdles events.

Mateo Boudourian was in IMG Academy after coming over from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He participates in the decathlon. Karl Johnson will represent London, United Kingdom on this edition of the Nittany Lions team, with his strong suit being the 400m hurdles.

The team will also feature three transfers. Yasmin Brooks is transferring from Texas Christian University, where she competed in 60m and 100m hurdles, 200m, 400m and long jump.

Two Division III All-Americans will make the switch from the commonwealth campus in Penn State Harrisburg. Sharai Taylor and Sarah Lehman were recognized for the heptathlon and a duo of long jump and triple jump respectively.

Penn State will start its season on Sept. 6 at Lock Haven University as part of the Dolan Duals.