Mathilde Delavallade Penn State women's golf

Penn State knows which links it will hit this season.

The Nittany Lions released their schedule for this upcoming spring on Thursday, featuring four tournaments in addition to the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, should the team advance that far.

Penn State will spend its first two tournaments in Florida, at UCF and the University of Florida, respectively. The two tournaments are about three weeks apart.

After another layoff, the team will then head to the South Carolina to participate in the Briar’s Creek Inivitational, and then finish off the regular season at Indiana in Bloomington.

Should the team qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the regional finals will occur the weekend of May 10-12 with the National Championship two weeks later.

