It’s not the way Penn State wanted to start conference play, as a tight loss in doubles rolled over to singles play.

Indiana was able to finish off the Nittany Lions 4-1 at home for its first conference win, as Penn State fell to 3-4 in the season.

Doubles play went down the wire, and it was the Hoosiers who came out on top.

Gabby O’Gorman and Olivia Rohrbacher fell to Caitlin Bernard and Alexandra Staiculescu 7-5 at the two-spot.

Michelle McKamey and Lexi Kubas were able to seal the win for Indiana via tiebreak. The duo knocked off Frederikke Svarre and Olivia Ryan 7-6(2).

Sammi Smith and Shannon Hanley’s match was unfinished at No. 1, with the set against Annabelle Andrinopoulos and Jelly Bezovic left in tiebreak.

In singles, the Hoosiers operated quickly before Penn State could take a couple extra matches.

Bernard held firm at No. 1, defeating O’Gorman swiftly by straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Staiculescu followed up at the three-spot against Smith. The Romanian took down the senior captain 6-3, 6-3.

Rohrbacher made her return to the lineup and was up 5-3 in the first set, having a chance to serve out for the lead. However, Bezovic completed the comeback 7-5, then tagged on a 6-4 set to seal the victory.

Svarre was the only Nittany Lion with a point in the match, with Andrinopoulos retiring while being down 6-0, 4-1.

Hanley was up 7-6, 3-0 against McKamey at No. 5 before her match was left unfinished. Same went for Olivia Ryan, who dropped the first set 7-6 and was up 5-1 in the second against Mila Mejic.

Penn State will be back in action on Thursday, March 5 where they face off against Emory University at Atlanta, Georgia at 3 p.m.