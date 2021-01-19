Mens Golf Rutherford Intercollegiate Nye
Penn State's men’s golf program released its schedule for the 2021 spring season on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions will begin the year with the Big Ten Match Play Championship Feb. 5 and 6 in Florida.

Following the Big Ten Match Play Championship, Greg Nye’s squad is scheduled to participate in five more regular season tournaments through the month of April, including trips to tournaments hosted by Florida, Coastal Carolina and Ohio State.

Penn State will also host its 44th Rutherford Intercollegiate April 17 and 18.

