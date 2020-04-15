Penn State will need increased production from underclassmen in 2020-21 if it wants to succeed in fall and spring tournaments.

The Nittany Lions were inconsistent as a team in 2019-20, posting just three top-5 finishes in seven total tournaments played.

The team’s best performance as a whole came on home turf at the Nittany Lion Invitational, where Penn State finished second among 12 teams.

Winning three tournaments the previous season, Penn State showed an inability to get over the hump in 2019-20 while relying largely on freshman Mathilde Delavallade to play well in her first season of collegiate golf.

Delavallade finished her first season with a 73.29 stroke per round average, the lowest on the team.

The Royan, France, native also had three top-10 finishes of her own, half of the Nittany Lions’ total of six individual top-10 finishes.

Coming back for just her second season at Penn State, Delavallade has an opportunity to capitalize on an impressive rookie campaign as a Nittany Lion.

Along with Delavallade, another underclassman who performed well in 2019-20 was sophomore Sarah Willis.

Willis was behind only Delavallade with a 73.57 stroke per round average and shot a 69 in her best round in the Landfall Tradition tournament in October 2019.

The Eaton, Ohio, native also was the only Penn State player to finish in the top-5 in a tournament, coming in tied-for-second in the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational in late September 2019.

With the one-two punch of Delavallade and Willis, Olivia Zambruno is set to return for her last season as a Nittany Lion.

Like Delavallade and Willis, Zambruno played 21 rounds in 2019-20 and recorded a 76.62 stroke per round average.

The Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, native had one top-10 finish and tallied a low score of 71.

An official schedule for 2020-21 has not yet been released by the team.