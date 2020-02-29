Facing a squad laden with ranked players in Michigan, Penn State was not able to find a solution.

The Wolverines dominated the action from the get-go, with the match ending in a 5-0 sweep. The Nittany Lions had some bright spots at the top of the singles lineup, but the overall quality of Michigan was too tough to handle.

In doubles play, the Nittany Lions fell behind early.

A marquee matchup between No. 46 Christian Lakoseljac/Christos Antonopoulos and No. 2 Mattias Siimar/Andrew Fenty ended up in a 6-2 Michigan win.

The Wolverines quickly doubled up, with Harrison Brown and Andrew Beaty edging out Noah Sutter and Charl Morgan by the same score to seal the doubles point.

The doubles match between Kristofer Siimar/Connor Johnston and Gabe Nemeth/Alp Sentay was halted at the score of 4-2.

It was very much a similar affair in singles, with Michigan starting hot and taking care of business at home.

Nemeth was scratched from the lineup in a game-time decision, with Ismail Saadi filling in at the four-spot. The Moroccan freshman was not able to hold back No. 87 Johnston, falling 6-0 6-1 for Michigan to double its lead.

Antonopoulos was the next to fall against No. 112 Mattias Siimar. The Greek senior fell behind 6-2 in the first set and was not able to mount a comeback against the Estonian Wolverine, dropping a 6-4 second set to put Michigan up 3-0.

Patrick Maloney sealed the Big Ten victory for Michigan, taking down Chikaya Sato at the No. 6 singles spot by the score of 6-4, 6-1.

Beaty quickly followed up with another win against Sentay. The senior cliched a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the five spot to make it 5-0.

Lakoseljac fell behind early against No. 32 Ondrej Styler, with the Czech freshman snatching a 6-3 set. Their match ended at 6-5 in the second set, with Lakoseljac just breaking Styler’s serve and was readying to serve for the set.

The lone bright spot for Penn State is Morgan. The freshman had to face the highest-ranked player of Michigan in No. 17 Fenty. Morgan was able to clutch out a tiebreak in the first set, and his match was cut short at 2-2 in the second.

The Nittany Lions will be back in action on Friday, March 6, where they will take on another ranked team in No. 24 Princeton. First serve is scheduled to be at 5 p.m. at the Indoor Tennis Center.