With just two weeks to go before the Big Ten Indoor Championships, Big Ten title-contending Penn State looked the part over the weekend as numerous athletes set personal or season bests and nationally relevant times and marks against competition that was by far the best the Nittany Lions have seen all season.

The team was spread across the country this weekend, as some of the team traveled to Clemson University to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational, while the rest of the team traveled to the Pacific coast to compete in the Husky Classic at Washington University.

The team faced tough SEC and ACC competition in the sprinting events at the Tiger Paw Invitational, while the athletes at the Husky Classic faced off against athletes from Pac-12 and other west coast schools which are notorious for their powerhouse distance programs.

Friday:

Tiger Paw Invitational

To kick things off on Friday at the Tiger Paw Invitational, freshman Sincere Rhea just missed out on qualifying for the 60-meter hurdles final after running a near PR against tough competition that included world champion Grant Holloway.

Penn State’s 400-meter runners showed out on Friday, running two personal bests and a Big Ten number one time.

In the women’s 400-meter dash, senior Kiara Lester laid down her Big Ten leading 400 in 53.82 seconds, while in the men’s race, freshman Savion Hebron and Karl Johnson each ran personal best times of 47.80 seconds and 47.86 seconds respectively. Sophomore Antoinette Bradley also ran a PR of 55.62 seconds in the women’s race

Penn State field athletes continued their strong winter season on Friday, as several athletes claimed top-10 finishes.

In the women’s long jump Nittany Lion jumpers landed the fifth and sixth best jumps by collegiate athletes in the event. Senior Maddie Holmberg took seventh overall with a season best jump of 6.18 meters and sophomore Breana Gambrell took eighth overall with a jump of 6.14 meters.

Katie Jones continued her impressive sophomore campaign by claiming her third win of the season in the women’s pole vault. Jones vaulted 4.17 meters to win the event for the Nittany Lions, while fellow sophomore Carena Nottoli took ninth with a vault of 3.82 meters.

In the men’s weight throw, senior David Lucas appeared to be once again getting back to national champion-caliber form, as he took second in the event with a throw of 22.52 meters. Lucas’s throw would currently sit fourth in the nation based on rankings from before the weekend.

Sophomore Tyler Merkley also continued his stellar season, taking fifth in the event with a toss of 20.53 meters.

To round off the day at the Tiger Paw Invitational for the Nittany Lions, sophomore Payden Montana took sixth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.66 meters, a season-best throw for her.

Husky Classic

Out west against some of the best distance competition the nation has to offer, two Nittany Lion athletes ran in the 5k.

In the men’s 5000 meter run, junior Ben Bumgarner ran a personal best time of 14:20.44. Senior Kathryn Munks competed in the women’s 5000 meter run and finished with a near personal best time of 16:27.29.

Saturday:

Tiger Paw Invitational

Attempting to build upon the success the team had on Friday, junior Victoria Tachinski got the day started for the Nittany Lions by running a 2:07.51 in the 800-meter run, Tachinski was the fourth-best collegiate finisher in the race with her collegiate-best time.

On the men’s side of the 800-meter run, junior Gary Ross ran a 1:54.47 to finish eleventh.

Finishing up on the track, the women’s 4x400 meter relay team that consisted of Lester, Tachinski, Thomas, and Bradley ran a season-best time of 3:40.11 to take 14th in the event. The men’s team also ran a season-best time of 3:10.02 to finish ninth in the event. The men’s team consisted of Hebron, Rhea, Ross and Johnson.

Freshman Mallory Kauffman took seventh in the first of Saturday’s field events, the women’s shot put.

Then, in the men’s shot put, junior Ben Peterson and sophomore Thomas Bojalad each placed within the top five. Peterson claimed third in the event with a throw of 17.39 meters, while Bojalad took fifth with a throw of 16.79 meters.

In the women’s high jump sophomore Alexa Parks lost just her second high jump competition of the season, taking third place with a jump of 1.78 meters. The winning jumper broke the facility record in the high jump.

In the women’s triple jump, sophomore Cecilia Bacon set a personal best in the event with a jump of 12.34 meters, good for 15th place.

Husky Classic

Three Penn State athletes had stellar performances in the men’s mile run at the Husky Classic. 5th year senior Billy McDevitt took seventh in the event with a PR of 4:03.10, while junior Owen Wing and sophomore Drew Maher each ran personal best times of 4:04.17 to finish 14th and 15th respectively.