Penn State saw five members earn All-American honors after the College Gymnastics Association decided that its All-American honors would go to the top eight ranked gymnasts in each event of the regular season that was cut short by spread of the coronavirus.

Sophomore Nick Mock, ranked fourth in the National Qualifying Average (NQA), received an All-American nod on the pommel horse along with senior and two-time national champion, Stephen Nedoroscik. Nedoroscik was first in the NQA and had a score of 15.217.

Senior Issac Hammett was third in the NQA on rings, with a score of 14.250.

Senior Sam Zakutney ranked seventh in the NQA with a score of 13.967 on parallel bars.

Junior Alex Frack ranked fifth in NQA on highbar with a score of 13.833.