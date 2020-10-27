The first NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll for both men's and women's cross country was released on Tuesday, featuring both Penn State programs.

Your Nittany Lions women's cross country program checks in at No. 15 on the @USTFCCCA poll! The men's program received votes in the first coaches poll. Read more here>>>https://t.co/fzDuZttG4P#WeAre #PSUXC pic.twitter.com/L8mnWKTIgL — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) October 27, 2020

The women's team was ranked at No. 15, while the men's program managed to receive votes.

Last season was the fifth straight year that the women's program finished in the Top-20 in the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

The women's program has also won four of the last five NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional titles.

The men's team claimed three team wins of their own last season en route to a top-five finish at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships.

RELATED

Penn State running back Noah Cain to miss remainder of the 2020 season due to injury Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to injury J…