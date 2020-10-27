2019 Cross Country National Open, Coach Talking to Team
Head coach John Gondak speaks to the Penn State men's cross country team after the race on the Penn State Golf Course Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

 James Riccardo

The first NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll for both men's and women's cross country was released on Tuesday, featuring both Penn State programs.

The women's team was ranked at No. 15, while the men's program managed to receive votes. 

Last season was the fifth straight year that the women's program finished in the Top-20 in the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

The women's program has also won four of the last five NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional titles.

The men's team claimed three team wins of their own last season en route to a top-five finish at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships.

