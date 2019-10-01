The Nittany Lions had their highs and lows at the Hall of Fame Classic at William & Mary, but they were also without three of their leading players.

Penn State participated in all three days of action.

"The weekend was definitely a step up for us in the right direction," coach Alexandra Anghelescu told GoPSUSports.com. "It's always a work in process and the girls are open to change which I appreciate and I know that it will only propel us to great things. We showed great resolve and resilience without the weekend, which excites Ronit and I for the rest of the fall and into the season."

Day One

Penn State amassed four wins against Liberty in singles play.

Frederikke Svarre, Olivia Ryan, Hanna Wikberg and Gracey Hirsch all claimed straight-set victories against their opponents.

Senior Shannon Hanley went three sets wth Caisey Lee Emery, ultimately falling in a match tiebreak. Sydney Weinberg was blanked by Esther Lovato 6-0 6-0.

In doubles, the Nittany Lions were completely shut out in a pro-set format, all by the score of 8-4 against Old Dominion.

The pairings were switched up a bit when compared to last year’s lineup, but it could be on the absence of Gabby O’Gorman, Olivia Rohrbacher and Sammi Smith.

Penn State trotted out the pairings of Hanley/Ryan, the Scandinavian duo Svarre/Wikberg and Hirsch/Weinberg.

Day Two

The Nittany Lions clearly could not find the answer against Old Dominion again in singles as all players suffered straight-set losses. The same six players featured, with Hanley retiring in the second set.

The disappointing performance continued to the doubles end, as Penn State was again blanked out by Maryland.

Hanley/Svarre and Hirsch/Ryan both lost out by the score of 8-4, while Weinberg/Wikberg were defeated by Usui/Policare 8-7 (4) in a close matchup.

Day Three

Penn State started with a singles matchup against Maryland and it shrugged off a disappointing day two with three wins against the Big Ten foe.

Ryan, Hanley and Wikberg picked up straight-set wins against their opponents. Svarre and Weinberg fell short in the match tiebreak, while Hirsch dropped a 7-5 6-3 match.

The tournament finished up with a 2-1 record in doubles against Liberty. Svarre/Ryan and Hanley/Wikberg claimed 8-6 and 8-5 wins respectively, while Hirsch/Weinberg lost out 8-2.

Penn State will continue tournament play this weekend in the Northwestern Wildcat Invitational.