Needing several athletes to step up and perform at the top of their game in order to have a chance at a Big Ten title, Penn State got exactly that on Friday, as several athletes set personal records and one even broke a school record in hopes of bringing home a Big Ten title to Happy Valley.

Overall on the day, the Nittany Lions were able to win two individual Big Ten titles and qualify athletes for the finals in a multitude of events. However, some lackluster performances in key events may hurt the women’s team’s championship hopes going into day two.

Day one of the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships kicked off on Friday at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The Spire Institute presented Big Ten athletes with the unique opportunity of running on a 300-meter indoor track, as the vast majority of indoor tracks in the country are 200-meters.

Both the men’s and women’s squads came into the championships looking to improve upon their middle of the pack finishes from the 2019 Big Ten Championships. The women’s team entered the meet as the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 17.

On the other hand, the men’s team may have a tougher go at capturing the team title, as it will be facing some of the most well-rounded track teams in the country with the likes of Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin

Looking to bring home a Big Ten title in the pentathlon, senior captain Maddie Holmberg started off the day with a bang for the Nittany Lions, running a PR in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.50 seconds in the first event of the day.

Closing out the pentathlon throughout the remainder of the day, Holmberg performed exceptionally well, finishing in the top three in three of the four remaining events, and winning the Big Ten pentathlon title with a personal best score of 4,274 points.

Holmberg’s title was the second Big Ten pentathlon victory in program history.

Sophomore Katie Jones did her part in the Nittany Lions quest for a team title, winning the women’s pole vault title and setting a new school record in the process with a vault of 4.25 meters (13’-11.25”).

Fellow sophomore Carena Nottoli was also able to grab the final spot on the podium, claiming eighth place by clearing 3.95 meters (12’-11.5”)

In the women’s 3,000 meter run final, senior Katie Munks grabbed key points for the Nittany Lions, taking fifth place in a time of 9:33.44

The results of the men’s weight throw were somewhat of a disappointment for the duo of senior David Lucas and sophomore Tyler Merkley.

Lucas came into the competition ranked fourth in the nation and finished fourth in the event with a throw of 21.94 meters, substantially off his PR and a little less than his season-best set two weekends ago. Merkley had a better day, finishing in seventh place despite being the 10th ranked competitor. Merkely threw 20.96 meters, just off his PR.

The team of Owen Wing, Gary Ross, William Ashenfelter III and Evan Dorenkamp were able to take fifth place in the distance medley relay. The squad finished in a time of 9:46.23.

To close out the field events for the day, Holmberg and sophomore Breana Gambrell were able to take fourth and seventh respectively in the women’s long jump. This could be a costly result for the team as Holmberg and Gambrell entered the competition as the top two ranked long jumpers in the Big Ten and were expected to take key points for the team title.

Qualifying Heats:

In the distance/mid-distance qualifying heats, both senior Danae Rivers and sophomore Drew Maher qualified for the women’s and men’s mile run finals tomorrow, Rivers also qualified in the 800-meter run.

Sophomore Antoinette Bradley stepped up big for the women’s team, running a PR by over a second to earn a qualifying spot in the 600-meter run final by finishing sixth in the qualifying heats despite not being a high seed.

The women’s team will look to Bradley to secure team points in the event after No. 1-seeded Victoria Tachinski was unable to qualify for the final.

In the men’s 600 meter run, junior Gary Ross was able to qualify for the final, finishing third overall in the qualifying heats.

In sprints qualifying heats, junior Will Henderson qualified for tomorrow's final in the 60-meter dash. On the women’s side, junior Brooke-Lynn Williams managed to take the last qualifying spot in the 60-meter dash.

Senior Kiara Lester qualified for the 400-meter run final. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles qualifying, freshman Sincere Rhea finished second overall, in a surprising turn where nearly half the qualifying field consisted of freshman, a rare sight in track championships.