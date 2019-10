Penn State announced a change to its schedule for the upcoming weekend meets against West Virginia.

The men’s meet will start on Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. The women’s meet will be the next day starting at noon.

During the meet, Penn State will be wearing pink swimsuits to promote cancer awareness.

Penn State is coming off of a win against St. Bonaventure for the men and Liberty University and St. Bonaventure for the women.