A pair of Penn State men's swimmers shatter school records at NC State Invitational

Two Penn Staters etched their names in the record books Friday.

Freshman Victor Baganha broke the school’s 100-meter-fly record with a time of 45.92 seconds, while junior Daniel Raisanen set the record for the 100-meter breast stroke, putting up a time of 52.73.

Raisanen broke his own school record that he set that very morning. He is also the school record holder in the 200-meter breast stroke.

Penn State finished the second day of the NC State Invitational with a final score of 632.50.

