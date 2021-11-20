You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

A pair of Penn State men's swimmers shatter school records at NC State Invitational

Penn State Swimming and Diving vs. Liberty and St. Bonaventure, Daniel Raisanen

Daniel Raisanen competes in the men's 100 yard butterfly race during Penn State Swimming and Diving's "Sprint Fest against Liberty Univeristy and St. Bonaventure University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The men's team won 192-145 against St. Bonaventure. The women's team won 279-72 against St. Bonaventure and 212-139 against Liberty.

 Lily LaRegina

Two Penn Staters etched their names in the record books Friday.

Freshman Victor Baganha broke the school’s 100-meter-fly record with a time of 45.92 seconds, while junior Daniel Raisanen set the record for the 100-meter breast stroke, putting up a time of 52.73.

Raisanen broke his own school record that he set that very morning. He is also the school record holder in the 200-meter breast stroke.

Penn State finished the second day of the NC State Invitational with a final score of 632.50.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters