Penn State stayed a stride ahead of Ohio State to grab Game 1 of its home series.

Guy Gadowsky and his squad showed that speed and quick plays beat out hard-nosed hits.

Through the first period Ohio State opened with a highly intense and highly physical game style. Despite the tight board-to-board situations that unfolded, Penn State regained the upper hand through quick breakaways and slick passing.

Similar to previous contests, Penn State displayed a quality that few opponents can match — speed behind and in front of the puck.

Junior center Xander Lamppa wasted no time laying the hammer down and dictating the speed of the play. On the other hand, the scarlet and gray’s players wasted no time throwing their bodies around on the ice.

A quiet first 10 minutes through Period 1 consisted of back-and-forth play among both teams, but brought no goals. While junior goalie Liam Souliere held down his territory between the posts, momentum built during the second half of the opening period.

“You just trust the work,” said Souliere. “Just work through it and get my head in the game”.

And trust the work the team did, keeping the Buckeyes off the board until Penn State finally struck late in the first period.

Goal No. 1 came from senior forward Connor McEachern. On the power play, junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr, and senior forward Kevin Wall skated past Ohio State’s lines to set up the first tally of the night.

Minutes later, freshman defender Jarod Crespo took his shot at goaltender Jakub Dobeš, letting two shots off of his stick. Despite not finding the back of the net, the momentum from creating these opportunities rolled over into the second period.

After both teams used the first period to find a rhythm, the two differing styles of play became apparent. The game then became a competition between the effectiveness of speed vs. physicality.

While each unit fought hard in all three zones of the ice, it was still difficult to determine which approach would turn out most successful.

“It’s a hard hockey game, like every game is tough,” Dowd Jr. said.

Picking up an unassisted Cole McWard goal in the second period, Ohio State was back on an even playing ground with Penn State. With little time left in the matchup, third-period play became the deciding factor.

An early Penn State penalty gave the Buckeyes the opportunity to take its first lead it had, but with a strong showing from Penn State kill, the score remained 1-1.

The final 10 minutes of the third period was when it became apparent which strategy was more effective. Straying from complex passing patterns and skate routes, Penn State took a simple, yet quick approach to the scarlet and gray skaters that stood between them and the back of the net.

Graduate student Ashton Calder started the run working goal-to-goal, in an attempt to set up a cross for one of his teammates. With nobody in front of the net, the opposition worked through the neutral zone, but the Nittany Lion defensive line shut down any angles it created.

In a penalty-heavy game for Ohio State, the gaps created from its benched players allowed Penn State to sneak passes and strides past its lines. The blue and white took advantage of the man-up opportunities and more opportunities and close shots came about.

With just over 5:30 left in the contest, Wall and senior forward Connor McMenamin picked up assists on a goal scored by Dowd Jr., a tally that gave Penn State the lead despite the power play expiring just seconds prior.

The remaining minutes of the match further proved speed was most effective in creating opportunities for the Nittany Lions.

Numerous man-up situations favored the Nittany Lions not only because of the extra skater, but because of the choices and tempo they exhibited.

Skate speed and slipping into pockets quick enough to receive and distribute the puck are the foundation of simple, yet lethal hockey. This approach was perfectly executed by the blue and white as the clock ticked down.

In the end, speed and smart plays rewarded Penn State with a 2-1 victory over the Buckeyes.

“I thought it was tough, and I thought it was good, hard hockey,” Gadowsky said. “I thought they played hard for 60 minutes.”

