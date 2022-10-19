Ever since beginning Big Ten play, Penn State has been walking a tightrope, maintaining balance between wins and defeats.

Despite struggles with consistency in their past few games, the Nittany Lions have the same motivation as the first match and are confident in their abilities.

“Don't underestimate us, I think we're all passionate and hardworking and we mesh well together,” sophomore defensive specialist Quinn Menger said.

On Friday night, Penn State was swept by No. 3 Nebraska, struggling the entire match with errors, a low hitting effectiveness of 0.17 and strong service efforts from the Cornhuskers.

“We have to serve aggressive,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “I don't, I don't think we served well this past weekend. We have to be able to serve aggressive you know.”

In front of a packed in Lincoln, Nebraska, Penn State was unable to handle the pressure from its dominant conference foe.

While the outcome of the game wasn't ideal for the blue and white, Schumacher-Cawley said she was glad her players had the experience of playing in front of a big audience.

“If you don't get excited about playing in front of a crowd like that then you're crazy,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “It's something so special and a lot of them will never experience that again, in terms of playing in front of that many people.”

One day after falling to Nebraska, the blue and white played a back-and-forth match with Iowa, taking the win in a five-set match decided by two points.

The unit took down Iowa behind an offensive onslaught in which the squad racked up a season-high 61 kills, as the Hawkeyes fell to 1-7 in the Big Ten.

While the Nittany Lions sit with a conference record of 4-4, their struggle against an unranked team was notable.

“I'm glad we only see them once and, you know, it was an ugly match,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I'm happy we got the win.”

With only 12 conference games left, Penn State finds remaining focused, resilient and motivated as keys to success.

One of the main sources of motivation for the Nittany Lions is unity.

Graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark said even in five set contests, like the one against Iowa, the team won’t give up and will have each other's back all the time.

“I'm really excited to, like, see us compete for the rest of the season and how hard we go,” Clark said.

For player Menger, aside from getting wins, motivation for the following games comes from being a Penn Stater.

Menger added she plays for the “love of the game” and her parents also motivate her to wake up and work hard everyday.

From coach Schumacher-Cawley’s perspective, the team uses film to motivate and spur better play — a common tactic among all sports. She said the players study Big Ten matches during the week and learn how to improve.

“I think they understand that we have 12 Big Ten matches left,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Great teams get better at this point in the season, so we have to turn a corner here.”

Despite gathering a win during every weekend of conference play, the blue and white has allowed a loss to pair with the victories.

Regardless, Penn State still sits at No. 13 in the nation and holds a 15-4 record, all while hoping to rediscover its dominant momentum for its next matches in Happy Valley.

“I always tell them to be present and be in the moment and to really enjoy it,” Schumacher-Cawley said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball rises 1 spot in AVCA poll Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings.