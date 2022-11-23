Northwestern hosted No. 11 Penn State Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 3-1, which took them to 7-4 on the road this season.

Penn State began the match with an abundance of energy after losing its last matchup against No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday and were attempting to take a win against Northwestern.

The blue and white was in a back-and-forth battle in the first set against the Wildcats, maintaining a one to two point lead or deficit. Later in the first set, both teams were making service and attack errors as the race to score 25 heated up.

The Nittany Lions ended the first set after three set points, as the Wildcats attempted to overcome the lead of 25-23 and clinch one set.

The second set began with a kill by Northwestern’s kills and digs leader, senior Temi Thomas-Ailara, who tried to give hope and rile her team up to gain momentum.

Penn State began to lag with a 5-2 deficit to Northwestern, but a much-needed kill by Katie Clark over the middle of the net propelled the Lions to a 7-7 tie in the set. The 4-0 scoring run made Northwestern call for a timeout.

The Wildcats came out of their breather playing as a new team and went on a 6-0 scoring run which gave Northwestern a 14-9 lead.

Penn State continued to struggle as sneaky tips and heavy hitting kills rained down on their side of the net. The Wildcats went on a 12-0 scoring run to take a set lead of 20-9.

Unranked Northwestern continued to show their colors as they dominated the second set with a scoring run of 17-0, winning the set 25-9 and giving each team one set.

As the third set began, Northwestern's star Thomas-Ailara started with a kill attempt but was quickly overshadowed by Kashauna Williams’ solo block which tied the set 2-2.

Penn State quickly got it together as it worked out the kinks and went on to lead by two against Northwestern for the first time since the start of the second set.

Williams owned the third set with kill upon kill on the Wildcats, which gave the blue and white a 22-18 lead, which was its biggest lead of the match to that point.

The blue and white ended the third set with a win of 25-19 and looked to close out the game and clinch the fourth set to win the match.

The Nittany Lions started off the fourth set with kills by Clark and Williams which propelled them to a 5-4 lead at the start of the set.

The Wildcats desperate attempt to overcome the 2-1 Penn State lead in the fourth set was cut short. A failed kill by Northwestern gave Penn State the 25-23 set lead as they won the match 3-1.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE