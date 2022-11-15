Headed into the halftime locker room with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting, Jalen Pickett did not look like the dynamic scorer he’s been since transferring to Penn State prior to last season.

When he returned for the second half, however, Pickett looked like a whole new player, translating to the second triple-double in program history — a 15 point, 10 rebound, 11 assist stat line — and a 68-62 win for the Nittany Lions over Butler.

“He's adjusting as the game goes, so there might be some things early in the game that he misses,” Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “All you have to do is kind of talk about it with him, just saying ‘look at this here, without drawing it up, without showing it on video.’”

With Pickett struggling to hit shots in the first half, that’s exactly the approach Shrewsberry and assistant coach Mike Green took at halftime.

“[Shrewsberry] got on me a little bit, he talked to me on the side,” Pickett said. “But, Mike Green is a great coach for us. He just told me I was forcing it a little bit, and Mike, he played point guard, so he would pull me aside at timeouts and tell me stuff that I need to do better.”

Even when Pickett was struggling to find the bottom of the net in the first half, he was making Butler pay in other ways.

His nine rebounds and seven assists show that Pickett is way more well-rounded than typical guards, which makes him a nightmare for opposing coaches to prepare for.

“He’s a load,” Butler coach Thad Matta said. “We went back and watched every clip of him and debated on what to do and how to do it. He just gets it done in so many ways.”

One of the main ways Pickett gets it done is by making himself a threat on the glass.

While most guards are running to get back on defense, Pickett always puts himself in positions to grab rebounds, which translated to 10 on Monday night.

“He rebounds at a really high level,” Shrewsberry said. “That's where some of those numbers start to creep up on you… He's got free rein sometimes to go rebound and he's getting in there and doing it and telling them to start our break. So we play a little bit faster.”

When playing in transition, Penn State was able to keep Butler on its toes, a facet of the game Shrewsberry seldom turned to a season ago.

“We love transition,” Pickett said. “So, if I can grab as many rebounds as I can to make the offense go faster, I think that will help us wear teams down.”

Wearing Butler down is just what Pickett and the Nittany Lions did, although a brief late-game run from Bulldogs cut the originally double-digit deficit.

Nonetheless, Penn State’s now 3-0 and Pickett is just the second player in program history to tally a triple-double.

“It’s a great accomplishment, for sure,” Pickett said. “But I’m just more happy with the win, of course.”

