Hundreds of teddy bears flew onto the ice from all over the arena between the first and second periods of Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss, which benefits THON, brought plenty of fans to Pegula Ice Arena carrying stuffed bears and animals of all sizes, shapes and colors.

The event helps bring joy to pediatric cancer patients, as all of the plush bears are donated after they are collected on the ice.

An intense first period had some fans perhaps too excited to throw their teddy bears, with some stuffed animals making their way onto the ice after senior forward Kevin Wall scored to give the Nittany Lions an early 1-0 lead.

“My initial thought was like, cool. And then I was like, wait, I think we can get a penalty for that,” Guy Gadowsky said of the premature Teddy bear throwing.

While there wasn’t a penalty for the disruption, it did take a moment to clean up the stuffed animals and return to play.

The goal was Wall’s eighth of the season, which leads the team.

After the plush toys had been thrown during the first intermission, a group of kids made their way around the ice picking up as many as they could.

The Teddy Bear Toss wasn’t the end of the excitement for the night.

The game certainly had energy everywhere; between the anticipation of the Teddy Bear Toss and a ranked conference matchup, Penn State’s student section was filled top-to-bottom and stayed loud throughout the contest.

Outside of the mid-game event, No. 6 Penn State had its hands full with an Ohio State team that came out firing after losing 2-1 on Friday.

Intensity was undoubtedly present for the second night in a row, with another close game between two rivals. There were eight total penalties in Saturday’s matchup after 11 the night before.

The Buckeyes met Penn State’s early goal with two of their own in the first period, taking a 2-1 lead within the first six minutes of the game.

Ohio State, No. 17 in the most recent USCHO rankings, had built up a 4-2 lead by the end of the second period, ruining some of the fun for Penn State fans.

The Nittany Lions came crawling back into the game after senior forward Ture Linden’s goal around six minutes into the third period.

The blue and white fired off 40 shots compared to the Buckeyes’ 24, but still couldn’t quite pull off a comeback in the final period.

Penn State had a few opportunities to score late in the period to tie the game. Ultimately, the team couldn’t find the net.

“Playing-from-behind hockey is losing hockey, because you end up taking chances and costing yourself,” Gadowsky said.

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš put together a nice outing, totaling 37 saves and holding down the net late in the game to prevent the Nittany Lions from tying the game at four.

Penn State fifth-year defenseman Paul DeNaples said Dobeš is a stud at goaltender, but the team has to take advantage when he makes mistakes.

“It’s tough to beat that kid,” DeNaples said. “We gotta capitalize on the second and third opportunities.”

Penn State fell to 14-4 with the loss, going 6-4 in Big Ten play thus far. Ohio State improved to 10-7-1.

DeNaples said his one takeaway from the series this weekend was how strong the Big Ten is.

“You’re not gonna get lucky and win by accident in this league,” DeNaples said. “It doesn’t happen.”

Despite the Nittany Lions’ loss, it was a night of giving and joy in Pegula Ice Arena.

