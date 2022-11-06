After returning to Pegula Ice Area fresh off of a shoutout win against No. 1 Michigan, Penn State struggled in Game 2 to keep the momentum.

Winning the first puck drop, though, the blue and white kicked things off with hard-nosed offense, staying in Michigan’s third for nearly the entire first minute of Period 1.

Starters senior forward Connor MacEachern, senior forward Connor McMenamin, graduate student forward Ashton Calder, junior defender Jimmy Dowd Jr., sophomore defender Simon Mack and goalie Liam Souliere started the game pushing hard. Just 30 seconds into the competition, McMenamin took a chance but was unable to get it past Michigan goalie Noah West.

The sophomore forward duo consisting of Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev worked in the neutral zone to create opportunities while avoiding the boards. Michigan showed great physicality, and both young skaters knew trapping themselves between the board and a maize and blue uniform would deny them of any possible chances to make a play on the puck.

After a period of back and forth play, Schoen let a shot rip. Coming from Dzhaniyev, the pass caught Michigan off-guard, but in the end, no goal was produced.

On the other end, Souliere can be credited for keeping the score as low as possible throughout the competition.

“He gave us an opportunity and the guys ran with it and came back,” Gadowsky said.

Throughout the first period Michigan stuck to on-puck movement, keeping the weak side of the ice open. Penn State took advantage of this free real estate, but aired on the side of confident strides, which cost them.

“I think we definitely played more cute than we did last night,” Wall said. “I just think we had a different mindset and mentality.”

Sophomore Mackie Samoskevich struck first in the first frame for Michigan, which had a visible effect on the way Penn State played in the following couple of minutes.

Tragedy struck the blue and white net again after freshman T.J. Hughes snuck goal No. 2 past Souliere. Assisted by sophomore Luke Hughes, the goal gave Michigan more confidence, and Penn State again played more conservatively in the following minutes.

Holding a two-goal lead, the Wolverines had a considerable amount of confidence and comfort going into the second period. In the middle frame, both teams kept physicality levels up, and Michigan continued to play in the line of the puck.

With just under five minutes left in the second period, the maize and blue led in shots —- a complete turnaround from the previous night's game, when the squad racked up just 17. In Game 2, Michigan reached 18 before the game was halfway up.

The Wolverines’ shot confidence paid off when their third goal found its way past the home team’s netminder. After a poorly communicated recovery in the defensive zone, junior forward Tyler Paquette fumbled the puck. The result was a 50-50 behind the net that was won, brought to the front by the Wolverines and eventually finished by Samoskevich.

Despite the big deficit, by the end of the second period, Penn State took the lead in shots. Averaging 42.6 shots per game, Michigan limited Penn State, allowing only 23 by the end of the second frame.

Through most of the third period, things remained the same, but a series of big hits and miscommunication put both teams in positions to score. With just over eight minutes left, these miscommunications and a lack of movement landed the blue and white a series of goals.

After regaining the puck in a messy series of fumbles, Paquette put one home for the Nittany Lions. The dramatic goal came late in the game but had Pegula Ice Arena wondering if the tides had finally turned.

They had.

Less than two minutes later, Wall found the back of the net to cut the deficit to one goal. With under five minutes to play, junior forward Xander Lamppa secured goal No. 3, setting the Roar Zone into a frenzy in the process.

“They fed off the crowd, and that’s what happened,” Gadowsky said.

Despite the adrenaline rush and spectacular comeback, the squad couldn’t pull off the win, as Michigan’s Adam Fantilli finalized the score and the Wolverine’s win with a speedy overtime goal.

In the end, though, the blue and white walked away with a point in the series and four of the six up for grabs. Sitting at 9-1, Penn State proved it can hang with the big dogs despite the overtime defeat.

“It's a very successful weekend,” Gadowsky said. “It’s pretty well defined, on the information on what we do well and what we don't."

