In the City of Brotherly Love, a sold out Palestra was the place for a big matchup between Penn State and top-ranked Purdue.

The Nittany Lions moved to 0-13 all time against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and despite feeling the energy of the Palestra crowd, Purdue stormed ahead to win its 15th game of the year 76-63.

There was no love lost between the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers as the battle between two of the Big Ten’s best raged on.

Fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett and Purdue junior center Zach Edey were dominant for their respective teams and showed why they are some of the top players in the country, scoring 26 and 30 respectively.

It was a tale of two halves for the blue and white which wasn’t able to capitalize on a strong shooting first half and a six point lead at the break. As Purdue buried Penn State by shooting 66.7% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc, the Nittany Lions shot a substandard 36.7% from the field and 2-10 from 3-point range.

Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey announced his presence to the ball game early, dominating Nittany Lion freshman forward Kebba Njie and guiding the Boilermakers to a 14-10 lead just over eight minutes into the first half.

With the crowd roaring, the physicality on the floor increased and the blue and white’s defensive presence led to strong offense from freshman Evan Mahaffey and fifth-year guard Andrew Funk who gave Penn State its first lead of the game at 17-16 with eight minutes left.

From there, it was Pickett who took control of the game in all facets. The Rochester, New York, native was feeling the Philadelphia love after nine consecutive points, including a burying a 3-pointer with a foul over Edey to give the Nittany Lions a 26-21 advantage with 5:39 left in the first half.

With Pickett on the bench, Edey continued to pose problems for the blue and white, attacking the offensive boards with authority and slamming the ball home. Despite Edey’s success, Lundy made a pair of tough shots including a bank 3-pointer to maintain Penn State’s lead at 31-27.

In the closing minutes of the opening half, Pickett’s dominance continued. The fifth-year finished with 18 first half points and scored in a multitude of ways including with the play clock expiring, converting on a tough up-and-under against Edey in the paint to give Penn State a 37-31 lead at the half.

Purdue came out of the locker room on a mission to avoid the upset and jumped out to a quick 12-0 scoring run behind more strong play from Edey, freshman guard Fletcher Loyer and sophomore forward Caleb Furst who put the Boilermakers ahead 43-37 just three minutes into the second half.

With Purdue taking full control of the momentum, Edey continued to dominate inside and get his way with whoever the Nittany Lions put up against him. With 9:59 to play in the game, Edey tallied 28 points and the Boilermakers extended their lead to 58-46, putting the blue and white on the ropes.

As Purdue’s dominance on the boards continued, its lead also grew behind strong shooting and quality looks around the basket and beyond the arc. Junior forward Mason Gillis was held scoreless in the first half but gave Purdue a controlling 66-50 lead with 7:53 to play.

Despite cutting the deficit to 10 and Mahaffey reaching a career high eight points, Penn State was unable to cut into the Boilermakers lead as the road squad continued to capitalize on strong ball movement to close out the Nittany Lions.

