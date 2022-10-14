Despite the last meeting with Mercyhurst back in 2017, Penn State stepped up in the reunion.

The last series between the Nittany Lions and the Lakers resulted in a split, but this season the Penn State squad showed up hungry for a clean sweep.

Fresh off of a series sweep of Canisius, Penn State faced a Mercyhurst squad skating with the weight of a four-game losing streak.

After winning the opening faceoff, Penn State quickly found the board, scoring the first goal of the game in record fashion. Assisted by defenders Dylan Gratton and Paul DeNaples, forward Ture Linden snuck the puck past Mercyhurst starting goalie Tyler Harmon.

Despite the handful of shots that were shoveled out during the first period, only one of the 18 made it to the back of the net.

Struggling to connect during transition play, the blue and white entered Game 1 with an interesting defensive strategy. Junior Christian Berger was caught holding the line alone multiple times during the first period. This strategy not only put stress on the defense, but also caused trouble when it came to moving the puck back up the ice and toward Harmon.

Coming from the back, junior Jimmy Dowd Jr. failed to connect with senior left winger Tyler Gratton. This not only threw off any momentum the team worked up but relayed the pressure to junior goalie Liam Souliere.

Penalty kills was something another thing the Nittany Lions struggled with, and this shortcoming showed. With multiple turnovers in the middle of the ice, both teams failed to take and make meaningful shots.

On the flip side, Guy Gadosky said his team was “more together” tonight on the penalty kills, only giving up one shot.

“I don’t want to pat us on the back too much because it’s just two opportunities, but it was nice to see them,” Gadowky said.

Freshman defender Carter Schade dished out four of the first period’s 19 shots, going past Harmon for a score that was soon after dismissed due to a crease violation.

Despite pouring in several solid shots, and outshooting their opponent by 10, the Nittany Lions left the first period tied. However, Mercyhurst’s d-line’s ability to cut angles made it increasingly difficult throughout the second period.

With shots come rebounds, something else that both teams struggled to profit off of. With both offenses producing stagnant play for half the game, the defenses took the opportunity to step up.

DeNaples left the line on multiple occasions to give the zone man-up advantage, but even with that his squad struggled to create or capitalize on the opportunities that spawned.

However, the second half of the second period brought a wave of change over the blue and white’s mentality — and the last quarter of the frame brought a cluster of offense.

Working the puck up the sides and stringing passes together, senior forward Kevin Wall set to rest his team’s third tally, before a fourth quickly followed. The younger Gratton’s dangle extended the lead that Penn State so desperately needed, but also marked his first collegiate goal.

What made the moment even more exciting for the blue and white freshman was the fact his brother was on the ice when it happened.

“It was pretty special, and then I didn’t even know he was on the ice,” Dylan Gratton said of his brother. “When he came over to the pile, it was even cooler.”

Despite the return of the scoreless and structureless passing from both teams in the third, Berger broke the silence. Heading in solo while displaying his athleticism and ability to take on plays on the fly, the junior slotted a nifty goal to put the game away.

Despite adding a sixth goal thanks to the older Gratton, transition play and connecting passes remained the kryptonite for the blue and white. The final few minutes of Period 3 also birthed a weak rhythm, despite more solid communication between lines.

Despite the handful of turnovers and unsuccessful passes, the team views this game as an opportunity to improve.

“It's [a] process, as you know,” Gadowsky said. “There’s a lot of positive takes, some losses tonight. There’s a lot of both.”

