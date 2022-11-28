For coach Carolyn Kieger, expectations coming into Year 4 at the helm were as high as they have been in her tenure.

With a 7-0 start on the year, the program’s best start to a season since 1996-97, Penn State is on track to surge past last season’s win total of 11.

After two wins in the Daytona Beach Invitational over Toledo and Fresno State, the Nittany Lions will now return to the Bryce Jordan Center to take on Virginia in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers won’t be the first ACC opponent for the blue and white this season, as it previously defeated Syracuse 82-69 on Nov. 21.

Despite being members of the same conference, Kieger sees differences between the two teams, although she feels that her team’s non-conference schedule to start the year has prepared them accordingly for any opponent.

“The schedule that we’ve put together has put us against not only two ACC teams this early in the year, but also some reigning conference champs as well,” Kieger said. “We’ve obviously tested our group, but we need to start better,”

“We haven’t had a dominant first quarter yet, so I’m excited to see how the first half can be for us since Virginia is a second half team as well.”

One big reason for the hot start to the season has been the Nittany Lions’ swarming defense.

Just four of the blue and white’s opponents have scored over 50 points through the first seven games.

Despite this, Penn State has still allowed several of its opponents to find its way back into games and have had some shooting struggles through the first seven games.

This was the case in a tightly contested matchup against Toledo last Friday, as the Nittany Lions had to make several big plays late to secure the victory.

Kieger stated how she was proud of her team’s ability to come through in the clutch.

“I was really happy with our team’s composure late in the game and our execution there,” Kieger said. “Obviously, there are things we need to tighten up and we can’t let a team creep back in.”

Several Nittany Lions have had some massive individual performances in the young season and have made great strides with each passing game.

There have been several changes to the starting lineup through the team’s first seven games, one of which includes inserting freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting five.

Ciezki has been the blue and white’s main floor general playing alongside reigning First Team All-Big Ten member senior guard Makenna Marisa, and has been vital for the team scoring the ball as well as being the main facilitator.

Another key member of Penn State’s starting unit has been redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus, who has been a Swiss Army knife in Kieger’s main rotation.

Kapinus has stuffed the box score in almost every statistic this season, averaging 10 points per game to go along with over six rebounds and almost three assists per game.

Nearly registering a triple-double against Youngstown State on Nov. 15, Kieger noted that Kapinus’ “energy” on both ends of the floor has been vital for her squad.

“Leilani’s energy on defense is contagious for our team,” Kieger said. “She has the ability to be the best defender in the country, but a lot of credit goes to her offense too,”

“She’s learning how to pick her moments and pick her spots, obviously hitting two game-winning free throws [against Toledo] with composure was huge, so as her defense continues to be elite, her offense is gonna catch up.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE