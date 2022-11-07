Womens Volleyball vs Indiana
Jullien Sanjuan

Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday.

Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday.

With only six Big Ten matches left, the blue and white will prepare to face unranked Indiana and No. 15 Purdue this week.

This will mark the first time Penn State will face the Boilermakers this season, with a home match between the two coming on the blue and white's Senior Night on Nov. 25.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags