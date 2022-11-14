WSOC vs QU final

After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig.

Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday.

Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.

The former Indiana standout looks to right the ship for the Blue Hens, who finished the 2022 season 2-11-5.

